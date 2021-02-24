Episcopal held out for as long as it could.
For 61 minutes keeper Josh Wilson and the No. 6 Knights fought off a barrage of offensive attacks from top-seeded Pope John Paul II to keep it a 0-0 game in the Division IV boys soccer final.
But the wall could not hold forever as Pope’s Michael Tymkiw ripped the opening salvo in the 62nd minute to break the game open and send Episcopal on a collision course with a 2-1 loss.
For the second consecutive year, Episcopal drove back to Baton Rouge with the Division IV runners-up trophy in tow.
“We tried our best with the pieces we have,” Wilson said. “(Pope) just wanted it more in the end. The last 10 minutes we got tired and couldn’t keep up.
“I was confident. I thought it was going go to overtime. The kid smashes the ball above me; I can’t do anything.”
It wasn’t until Tymkiw ripped his 20-yard shot narrowly under the crossbar that Pope (18-4-2) had its first edge.
Episcopal tried to push Wilson up top to spark some offense a few minutes later, which unfortunately left sophomore Wade Roberie in the goal in the 73rd minute when Shawn Riviere looped in another spectacular goal from 25 yards out.
The Knights (15-7-4) managed a few last-minute sparks with a goal from Christian Mire in the 76th minute, but time ran out on them before they could fully form the comeback effort.
The Jaguars held a 12-3 edge in shooting while Wilson came up with six saves before moving into the field.
Pope junior midfielder Lincoln Oertling was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.
“I think it was us,” Tymkiw said of not being able to find the back of the net earlier. “This is the third time we played these guys and it’s always been our problem that we kill ourselves. It’s never that someone outplays us. ... We draw a lot of confidence from that. We knew we just needed one and it would get rolling.”
Wilson had no regrets about the season. After losing 10 seniors from last year’s state runners-up team he had little hope the Knights would even make the playoffs this year let alone make a run to the final.
As for Wednesday night, he knew his teammates gave it their all to topple the Jaguars who had already beat Episcopal twice during the regular season by scores of 4-3 and 1-0.
But even in loss, Episcopal was the toughest Division IV opponent Pope faced all year. Of the six goals they allowed to divisional opponents this season, four belonged to the Knights. They were the only team to score on Pope during the postseason.
“Starting out the season I never thought we’d make it to playoffs, and the fact we made it to state runners up — it’s incredible, honestly,” Wilson said. “I’m proud of everyone on the team.”