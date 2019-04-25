There won’t be any more high-school at-bats for Zachary High’s Collier Cranford or Will Safford of University High. The two LSU signees are sidelined by injuries as their teams make their way through the LHSAA’s baseball playoffs.
Don't make the mistake of telling either shortstop the season is over. Safford and Cranford have found ways to contribute as their teams enter best-of-three regional series that begin Friday.
“I won’t lie to you … this has been hard,” Safford said. “I want to be out there so bad, but I understand that I can’t be. I do whatever I think will help. Sometimes, it’s giving advice or encouragement, especially to our younger guys. I believe in them and this team.”
The top-seeded Cubs (24-7) hosts No. 16 Haynes Academy (3-20) in a Division II select series with games at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday. In Class 5A, fourth-seeded Zachary (26-8) hosts No. 20 East Ascension (21-14) at 6:30 at Zachary Youth Park.
“I hate sitting and watching and the doctors told me if I had gotten hurt later in the year they might have let me finish the year,” Cranford said. “But in some ways, this may be a blessing in disguise. By watching from the dugout, I’m seeing and learning things about baseball from a different angle. I know it will help me later on.”
Cranford is more than a month removed from Tommy John surgery on a throwing arm. It is the extreme surgery where doctors extract a healthy tendon from another part of the body and use it to replace a torn ligament.
Before the injury/surgery Cranford was part of 20 games for the Broncos. Safford played in just 12 games for U-High before being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back, an injury similar to the one that sidelined LSU shortstop Josh Smith, a year ago. The injury requires rest and observation. Both players expect to recover in time to start their careers at LSU next fall.
Though they were a key part of their team’s offense and defense, Safford and Cranford say the transition on the field has been seamless because the players who took over at shortstop — Brady Hernandez for Zachary and Nick Wall for U-High — have done so well.
“I am so proud of Brady,” Cranford gushes. “He’s stepped in and took over.”
Safford’s praise of Wall is comparable to the compliments Cranford expressed. Though they are sidelined by injury, both Cranford and Wall remain engaged and vested in what their teammates do in practices and game.
“I’ve always liked to teach and share what I know about baseball,” Safford said. “Having a guy say thanks and tell me I helped them is an awesome feeling.”
Cranford and Safford say playing for LSU next year will be a dream come true. For now, both players are content to share the playoff ride with teammates for as long as possible.
“To go to Sulphur for the (LHSAA) tournament … that is the goal,” Cranford said.