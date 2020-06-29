Repeat performances are nothing new for Zachary High’s Sean Burrell. While becoming Louisiana’s all-time record holder in the 400 meters, Burrell won multiple indoor and outdoor track titles. He also was part of two Class 5A football title teams.
A season-ending pandemic could not stop Burrell from completing the most impressive double take of his career. The LSU track signee was selected as the 2019-20 Louisiana Gatorade Boys Track Athlete of the Year for the second straight season. The award was announced in a Monday morning press release.
“Sean Burrell picked up right where he left things at the end of the 2019 regular season when he won Gatorade honors,” said Erik Boal, a DyeStat editor. “He captured two indoor state titles this winter on the heels of first-place finishes in the 2019 postseason outdoors at the Great Southwest Classic, the Brooks PR and the Junior Olympics.”
The Gatorade honor recognizes athletic excellence, high academic standards exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. Burrell is now eligible to win the national Gatorade honor to be announced next month.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Burrell won individual titles in the 60-meter hurdles and the 400 meters dash in addition to earning a share of two relay crowns (4x200, 4x400) at the 2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Indoor Championships.
His personal-best time of 7.98 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles ranked as the nation’s No. 14 clocking (tie) among prep indoor competitors, while his season-best 48.63 tied for the nation’s No. 26 ranking.
During the 2019 outdoor season, Burrell swept the 200 and 400 dash events at the 5A state meet, helping the Broncos finish second as a team. His season-best times of 20.79 in the 200 and 46.52 in the 400 ranked No. 15 and No. 7 in the country, respectively, among prep outdoor competitors. Also the 2019 Louisiana Male Track MVP, Burrell was an all-state selection in four events for the 2020 indoor campaign.
Burrell was the nation’s No. 9 track recruit for 2020, according to MileSplit. He graduates with nine state championship medals while maintaining a 3.45 grade point average.
An avid angler who helps his family raise American Bully show dogs, Burrell is a member of the Serve 225 charitable organization, which assists the needy around Baton Rouge. Also the son of a firefighter, Burrell often accompanies his father on visits to under-resourced communities to distribute food and perform chores around the house for local elderly.
He has also donated his time as a mentor and coach for young track athletes. After choosing to step away from football last fall, Burrell organized and led a team cheering section of special needs students.