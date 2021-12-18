St. Joseph’s Academy and The Dunham School combined to place seven players on the Louisiana Volleyball Coaches Association’s All-State teams released last week.
The Redstickers, who finished as the Division I runners-up, place four players on the Division I team, while Dunham put three players on the Division IV team after advancing to the semifinals.
Anna Musso, Grace Toler, Morgan Perry and Olivia Judice are the SJA players on the Division I squad.
Also making the DI team were Central’s Jaida Alvin and two players from Dutchtown, Alexis Logarbo and Taylor Heeb.
Dunham’s Ava Ricks, Caylin Pixley and Madison Stephens are part of the D4 team that also includes Episcopal’s Izzy Besselman and Allison Howard of Parkview Baptist.
Lutcher’s Maria Detillier made the Division III team after helping her team advance to the semifinals.
More football signees
Southern Lab safety/receiver Herman Brister III signed with Air Force during the NCAA’s early signing period last week.
• Class 5A Live Oak also had two signees, running back CJ Davis (South Alabama) and athlete TJ Magee (Davidson).