It may be too early for magic numbers, but for the record, only four victories separate Gauthier Amedee from the Ascension Parish program’s fourth trip to the American Legion World Series.
Right-handers Dwain Guice, Harrison Hutson and Preston Thrash combined on a three-hit shutout and first baseman Jack Merrifield and Thrash lined two-out RBI hits to carry the Wombats to a 2-0 victory against Cape Girardeau Post 63 in both teams’ Mid-South Regional opener at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium in New Orleans.
“Winning the first game you play in a tournament is important no matter what,’’ Guice said improving to 8-1. “You get momentum, although you can’t sit on it because every team you play is going to come to play. So you can’t lighten up.’’
Guice started and pitched five two-hit innings while striking out five and walking two before giving way to Hutson and Thrash, who each pitched single innings to send the Louisiana state champions into Thursday’s winner’s bracket.
Seeking its first World Series appearance since 2013, Gauthier Amedee (37-5) next faces Mississippi champion Tupelo Post 49 (30-4) at 3:30 p.m. while Missouri runner-up Cape Girardeau (31-12) fell into Thursday’s loser's bracket with a 9:30 a.m. elimination game against Tennessee champion Columbia Post 19 (24-7-3).
“The loser’s bracket is no place to come back from,’’ GA coach Marty Luquet said. “We have pitching depth. We believe we could come back from (a loss). But you don’t want to be there. There’s a lot of variables there.’’
Cape Girardeau collected two of its three hits in the first before Guice and Hutson then combined for 4⅔ inning hitless innings. Thrash moved to the mound from short in the seventh to retire two of the final three batters by strikeouts.
Merrifield lined a two-out double down the left field line in the top of the sixth inning to score center fielder Zane Zeppuhar from second with the game’s first run. Zeppuhar walked with two out and stole second to set up Merrifield’s clutch hit.
The Wombats added an insurance run in the seventh on a two-out, RBI-single by Thrash that followed singles by catcher Reed Babin and left fielder Jordan Badame.
Cape Girardeau right-hander Austin Dill was nearly as outstanding in terms of doggedness. Dill allowed eight hits and two earned runs, but struck out eight and walked one while stranding four Wombats.
“Zane did a great job of getting on and stealing a base,’’ Merrifield said of the fateful sixth. “I just put the barrel on the ball. (Winning) was huge. It’s opening night. Dwain pitched phenomenal for us. He really set the tone.’’
“Dwain has been super all summer,’’ GA pitching coach Zac Calhoun said. “He’s really performed well for us. He enjoys having that No. 1 position for us. Harry has been a good relief pitcher. He knows what his role is and he shut them down.
“And Preston, what can you say about someone who can come in and throw the ball down the middle and throw strikes.’’
TUPELO, MISS. 7, COLUMBIA, TENN. 0: Tupelo right-handers Coleton Ausbern and John Marlin combined to pitch a four-hit shutout while center fielder Jeremiah Hill and first baseman Ryan Stephens collected five hits and 5 RBI in Game 1 for the victorious Mississippi state champions who won their eighth straight outing.
Ausbern (7-0) struck out seven, walked one and allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings before Marlin finished with 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief.
The 49ers scored four runs in the bottom of the third and their final three in the fourth en route to collecting nine hits. Hill went 3-for-3 with 3 RBI and Stephens 2-for-3 with 2 RBI.
Tupelo Post 49 (30-4) advanced into Thursday’s winner’s bracket to face the Game 1 winner between Cape Girardeau Post 63 and Gauthier Amedee at 3:30 p.m. Columbia, Tenn., Post 19 (24-7-3) had a seven-game winning streak broken and now meets the Game 3 loser between Cape Girardeau, Mo., Post 63 and Gauthier Amedee, at 9:30 a.m.
BRYANT, ARK., 8, SALINA, KAN., 3: Right fielder William Buck and second baseman Scott Schmidt each had 2 RBI for the reigning Mid-South Regional champions who used five pitchers to win their rain-delayed opener in Game 2. The contest was delayed 3 hours, 43 minutes in the fifth inning with Bryant holding a 6-2 lead.
Bryant’s Arkansas state champions (44-9) advanced into Thursday’s winner’s bracket to face the Game 4 winner between Jefferson City, Mo., Post 5 and Retif Oil & Fuel. The game is scheduled to start 30 minutes following the conclusion of the opening game of a 3:30 p.m. doubleheader. Kansas champion Salina Post 62 (35-3) faces the Game 4 loser in the second game of the 9:30 a.m. doubleheader.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
MID-SOUTH REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
(Aug. 8-12 at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium)
Wednesday, Aug. 8
Game 1: Mississippi champion, Tupelo Post 49 49ers, 7, Tennessee champion, Columbia Post 19, 0
Game 2: Arkansas champion, Bryant Post 298 Black Sox, 8, Kansas champion, Salina, Kan., Post 62, 3
Game 3: Louisiana champion Gauthier Amedee 2, Missouri runner-up Cape Girardeau Post 63 0
Game 4: Missouri champion, Jefferson City Post 5, 24-9, vs. Louisiana runner-up, Retif Oil (Jesuit), 22-7-1, 30 minutes following conclusion of Game 3.
Thursday, Aug. 9
Game 5: Game 1 loser, Columbia, Tenn., Post 19, (24-7-3) vs. Game 3 loser, Cape Girardeau, Mo., Post 63, ( 31-12), 9:30 a.m.
Game 6: Game 2 loser, Salina, Kan., Post 62, (35-3) vs. Game 4 loser, Jefferson City, Mo., Post 5 or Retif Oil & Fuel (Jesuit), 30 minutes following conclusion of Game 5.
Game 7: Game 1 winner, Tupelo, Miss., Post 49, (30-4), vs. Game 3 winner, Gauthier Amedee (East Ascension), (37-5), 3:30 p.m.
Game 8: Game 2 winner, Bryant, Ark., Post 298, (44-9) vs. Game 4 winner, Jefferson City, Mo., Post 5 or Retif Oil & Fuel (Jesuit), 30 minutes following conclusion of Game 7.
Friday, Aug. 10
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 12:30 p.m.
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 3:30 p.m.
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 30 minutes following conclusion of Game 10.
Saturday, Aug. 11
Game 12*: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 12:30 p.m.
Game 13*: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 12
Game 14**: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 15**: Fifteen games will be necessary if Game 11 winner loses Game 13 or Game 12 winner wins Game 14.
*Pairings for Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary.
**If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye into Game 14.
AMERICAN LEGION WORLD SERIES
Aug. 16-21 at Keeter Stadium, Shelby N.C.