CENTRAL — Baton Rouge High's Neely Bourgoyne can’t quite explain why, but for some reason the Bulldogs volleyball team plays better when it’s stressed.
So the Bulldogs dropping the first set against Central on Tuesday night wasn't all bad, Bourgoyne said. Baton Rouge High went on to take the next three sets and the match 3-1.
“I feel like we thrive under pressure," Bourgoyne said. "I don’t know why. It’s really stressful for us. But the pressure added onto us pulls us together as a team and forces us to play better.”
Baton Rouge High (18-10, 5-2 in district) came out swinging in the first set, building a 14-8 lead to start the match.
But as it would later do twice more, Central (13-14, 2-4) fought back to win 17 of the final 25 points to win 25-22.
That’s when everything started to click for the Bulldogs.
With the pressure of a 1-0 deficit, the Bulldogs stormed back for a 25-7 win in the second set. The Wildcats failed to string together back-to-back points even a single time in the drubbing as Baton Rouge High took the final eight points to tie the match at 1-1.
Now with their backs to the wall, it was the Wildcats’ turn to fight back into the game.
While neither the third or fourth sets went its way, Central consistently fought back into both sets after early deficits, never again facing an uncompetitive blowout like it did in the second set.
But its 24 errors throughout the game were too much to overcome as Baton Rouge High hung on both times to take the match.
“The coolest part about this game is that the end of each set we get to start 0-0," Central coach Michele LeBouef said. "It’s not like any other sport where you go the next quarter or the next inning with the same score and playing catch-up. We were able to fight and battle for a little bit but we couldn’t keep up that mindset. Wish it would’ve come out the other way.”
Bourgoyne was a force for Baton Rouge High on the back end of the match thanks to her six aces. She also had 49 assists and 15 digs.
Hannah Lewis paced the Bulldogs with 22 kills.
Kaitlin Dilworth led the Wildcats with 10 kills while teammate Bailey Guercio had 19 digs.
“We had to realize we have what it takes to win,” Lewis said. “We have to play the way we know how to play. When we play the way we know how to play, we win games.”