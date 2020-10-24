Here is how teams ranked in the LSWA’s high school football polls fared during Week 4 of the season.
Class 5A
1. Acadiana (4-0) beat Ruston 24-10
2. Archbishop Rummel (2-0) plays Brother Martin Saturday
3. Zachary (3-0) beat Live Oak 45-0
4. Brother Martin (3-0) plays Rummel Saturday
5. Ruston (3-1) lost to Acadiana 24-10
6. Catholic-BR (2-2) beat East Ascension 35-0
7. John Curtis (2-2) beat Archbishop Shaw 33-6
8. West Monroe (3-1) beat Alexandria 18-10
9. Scotlandville (4-0) beat Walker 54-15
10. Byrd (4-0) beat Parkway 42-7
Others receiving votes: Haughton beat Ouachita Parish 14-7, Destrehan beat Terrebonne 63-7, Alexandria lost to West Monroe 18-10, Mandeville lost to Ponchatoula 17-14, East St. John beat Helen Cox 43-19, East Ascension lost to Catholic 35-0, Jesuit plays St. Augustine Sunday, Dutchtown lost to Woodlawn-BR 26-24, St. Paul’s lost to Covington 23-7.
Class 4A
1. Karr (3-0) plays Wossman Saturday
2. St. Thomas More (4-0) beat Westgate 54-12
3. Carencro (4-0) beat Teurlings Catholic 28-10
4. Northwood-Shreve (4-0) beat B.T. Washington 41-8
5. Warren Easton (2-1) plays Holy Cross Saturday
6. Minden (4-0) beat North DeSoto 34-27
7. Neville (2-2) beat Franklin Parish 44-7
8. Huntington (3-1) lost to Bastrop 40-22
9. Westgate (2-2) lost to St. Thomas More 54-12
10. Tioga (3-1) beat Leesville 33-20
Others receiving votes: Leesville lost to Tioga 33-20, Eunice beat Rayne 27-20 in OT, Assumption beat South Terrebonne 40-22, DeRidder did not play, North DeSoto lost to Minden 34-27.
Class 3A
1. De La Salle (3-0) beat St. Charles Catholic 21-0
2. St. James (3-1) beat Lutcher 17-14
3. Madison Prep (4-0) beat Glen Oaks 52-6
4. University High (3-1) beat Mentorship Academy 28-0
5. Sterlington (2-2) lost to Union Parish 35-14
6. Lake Charles Prep (3-0) beat Westlake 73-0
7. Union Parish (4-0) beat Sterlington 35-14
8. Jennings (4-0) beat St. Louis Catholic 64-28
9. McDonogh 35 (2-1) did not play
10. Green Oaks (3-1) beat Loyola 38-24
Others receiving votes: St. Louis lost to Jennings 64-28, Marksville beat Grant 35-23, E.D. White beat Donaldsonville 18-14, Kaplan beat Erath 30-25, Loyola lost to Green Oaks 38-24.
Class 2A
1. Ferriday (3-0) plays Madison Parish Saturday
2. Lafayette Christian (1-1) plays Richwood Saturday
3. Many (4-0) beat Lakeview 47-6
4. Newman (4-0) beat St. Thomas Aquinas 48-0
5. St. Charles Catholic (3-1) lost to De La Salle 21-0
6. Notre Dame (4-0) beat Welsh 41-7
7. Episcopal-BR (4-0) beat Capitol 50-14
8. Amite (1-1) did not play
9. Mangham (4-0) beat Rayville 40-6
10. Red River (3-1) beat Winnfield 28-7
Others receiving votes: Dunham did not play, Kentwood beat Independence 42-14, Ascension Episcopal beat Delcambre 45-7, Kinder beat Rosepine 40-7, Catholic-New Iberia plays Loreauvile Saturday, General Trass beat Vidalia 52-0.
Class 1A
1. Ouachita Christian (3-0) beat Cedar Creek 50-20
2. Oak Grove (4-0) beat Tensas 42-6
3. Haynesville (4-0) beat Arcadia 28-20
4. Calvary Baptist (2-2) beat Clarksville, Ark., 42-21
5. Riverside Academy (4-0) beat Southern Lab 41-26
6. Ascension Catholic (3-0) beat White Castle 64-22
7. Vermilion Catholic (3-0) beat Hanson Memorial 56-8
8. East Iberville (4-0) beat St. John 62-20
9. Cedar Creek (3-1) lost to Ouachita Christian 50-20
10. Catholic-PC (2-2) beat Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 28-22
Others receiving votes: Logansport beat Block 40-0, Opelousas Catholic did not play, Oberlin beat Grand Lake 28-14, Country Day beat St. Martin’s 34-6, Southern Lab lost to Riverside Academy 41-26.