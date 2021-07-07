Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss said he did not plan to commit to UL Tuesday night. But the senior who is comfortable with calling audibles, called one for himself.
Chriss believes he can succeed former Scotlandville quarterback Levi Lewis as a Cajuns’ QB, which makes committing a step toward that vision.
“No, I wasn’t going to commit, but it felt right,” Chriss said. “When I went for my visit, everything fell into place. I knew coach (Billy) Napier is one of the best coaches who develops quarterbacks and I have a great relationship with him.
“I got to talk to Levi and other players. They gave me a real picture of what it is like to play there. I’ve known Levi for a while and watched his success. He was candid about what it takes to play in their system. I really like the system and I believe it fits me.”
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Chriss is a three-star prospect who also visited San Diego State and Vanderbilt this summer. He listed UCLA as his other finalist, along with UL.
As a junior, Chriss led the Chargers to the Class 3A title, the school’s first LHSAA football title, and also was a finalist for The Advocate’s Boys Athlete of the Year award.
Chriss earned LSWA Class 3A All-State honors after passing for 2,005 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also led MPA in rushing with 897 yards and 16 TDs.
Zachary junior QB Eli Holstein committed to Texas A&M late last month. Other recent commitments include University High athlete Roman Pitre (6-5, 215) and West Feliciana wide receiver Aeneaus Lemay (5-10. 175).
Pitre committed to Purdue. He has played linebacker for the Cubs and also plays for the UHS basketball team. WFHS’ Lemay committed to McNeese after putting together a breakout season last fall.
Bowers leaving Holden
Linzey Bowers, who led Holden to Class B softball titles in 2018, 2019 and 2021, resigned Wednesday and is set to make a family-related move to another state, according to social media posts.
Bowers was an assistant for the Rockets prior to becoming the head coach. Holden was in line to win another Class B title when the pandemic shut down the 2020 season.
The Livingston Parish-based Rockets finished 27-8, including a 11-6 victory over Anacoco in the title game held in May.
Holden is seeking a head softball coach to fill a physical education position. Send resumes to principal Kris Rountree at Kristine.rountree@ lpsb.org.
Other coaching moves
Josef Venus, an assistant football coach at Lutcher for five years, is moving to Dutchtown as the Griffins' running game coordinator/assistant athletic director.
Also in Ascension Parish, former St. Amant wrestling standout Clint Brownell is set to be the Gators new wrestling coach.
Glen Oaks football coach Sean Beauchamp will also coach the Panthers’ girls basketball team. He previously coached girls teams at Scotlandville and Broadmoor.
Former Zachary High pitcher Baylie Doiron is set to be an assistant softball coach at West Feliciana. Doiron led the Broncos to the 5A title game and then excelled at Spring Hill College.
Job openings
St. John seeks a head volleyball coach. The position can be a full-time teaching job or a part-time nonfaculty job. Send resumes with references to athletic director Cindy Prouty at cprouty@stjohnschool.org.
• A head girls basketball coach is sought at White Castle. Send resumes/references to principal Robert Primus at robertprimus@ipsb.education and athletic director Marc Brown at marcbrown@ipsb.education.
• Donaldsonville seeks a baseball coach. Applicants can apply through the Ascension Parish website at www.apsb.org and can submit resumes to principal Marvin Evans at Marvin.Evans@apsb.org