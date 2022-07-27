Football coaches have their own codes and glossary. So, when Denham Springs coach Brett Beard mentions A&I, his team knows what he is talking about.
“Adjust and improvise … A&I … that is what it is all about for us as coaches,” Beard said. “There’s no better example than what we have been doing since last spring.
“We have run on turf, on grass, a blacktop parking lot and a concrete parking lot. And we’ve run in the gym all summer long. Here’s the thing, when you have the chance to get a new stadium and a new athletic complex on your campus, it’s worth it.”
The Yellow Jackets worked out Wednesday morning in a school parking lot with a clear view of what they hope is the not-so-distant future.
A few yards away, workers were installing new artificial turf not far from where support beams for a new press box and stands a few yards away. Beard said the new stadium will seat around 7,000.
Class 5A DSHS is set to host one game at Walker, with an eye toward playing in its new stadium Week 7, weather permitting, of course.
“This is something that is overdue and it’s just time,” Beard, the school’s athletic director noted, referencing the full-scale project funded by a tax payer bond issue. Work on baseball and softball fields that will be located on campus for the first time is nearly complete. Those teams previously played at North Park.
Stadium work began last spring after the soccer season ended. The new stadium shifts the home side to what was previously the visitors. Space is allotted for a track, another onsite addition.
Turfed baseball and softball fields are located adjacent to the football stadium. One area is being repurposed as a spot for the band to practice. For now, band members and football players practice in nearby parking lots.
Turf and stadium installations are not new for schools area schools. Turf projects for four Ascension Parish stadiums and two Iberville Parish stadiums started last summer. Hurricane Ida slowed the progress.
Dutchtown, St. Amant and East Ascension shared the DTHS field for much of the season. All three did play home games before the end of the season.
Donaldsonville and Ascension Catholic share Floyd Boutte Stadium and will play there for first time this fall. White Castle played on its new turf last fall, while East Iberville will host games on its turf this season.
With fall practice just days away, Beard is considering options. Though the turf on the football field will be ready in the next couple of weeks, installation of the track could nix that option for a few weeks.
Practicing on the baseball stadium turf is an option. A move to nearby Immaculate Conception Catholic Church property where DSHS’ spring practice was held may be another option.
“We’ll do whatever we have to do,” Beard said. “This is worth any sacrifice.”
Rebels with a plan
As Denham Springs looks to consolidate its facilities, Central Private has the opposite scenario. The Class 1A Redhawks moved their upper school students to a new building located on Gurney Rd., less than a mile from original school site in January.
Championship banners for all sports already hang in the new school’s gym that was used for basketball. Volleyball contests will be played there too. The gym has locker rooms, a training room and space for a fall weight room.
First-year football coach/athletic director B.J. Wilson said football, baseball and softball will be played at the school’s other site that houses lower school students for now.
“There’s a plan in place,” Wilson said. “The next step is to build a lower school building. We’ve got 27 acres and will add facilities and parking for the other sports after that.
“Once one project is finished, we’ll raise money for the next one. Plans are in place. We have a bus and go back down the street for practices and games. It works for us.”