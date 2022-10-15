Two players typically not included on the list of top Louisiana prospects for 2023, Lutcher quarterback Dwanye Winfield of Lutcher and Madison Prep athlete David Jones, emphatically stated their cases while leading their teams to victory Friday night.
“He may not be the fastest guy when you line up to run a 40-yard dash,” MPA coach Landry Williams said. “David Jones … he’s just a football player who can impact a game in so many ways.
“On offense he can play wide receiver or running back and on defense he can play any position there is in the secondary. And he returns kicks. He made play after play last night. When he is on the field, he is hard to tackle and run down.”
The 6-foot, 190-pound Jones caught 5 passes for 250 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 40-37 win over University High in District 6-3A action.
Jones also ran for a two-point conversion and caught a 47-yard pass from Tylon Johnson that set up Calvin Spears’ game-winning field goal.
After the game, Jones talked about his connection with Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph, a New Orleans area native.
Lutcher’s Winfield (6-2, 210 pounds) ran for 230 yards on 30 carries and scored three TDs in the 3A Bulldogs’ 35-14 win over 5A Hahnville. He also passed for 41 yards and now has1,266 rushing yards with 22 TDs.
The touchdown total puts Winfield within one of Lutcher’s career leader Daniel Taylor. Winfield has completed 69 percent of his passes for 1,136 yards and 15 TDs.
“The biggest area of improvement for Dewanye is in the way he throws the ball,” Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins said. “The emergence of two players who are key targets for him has certainly helped with that. He commands the team on and off the field.”
Jenkins said both Nicholls State and Southeastern have offered Winfield. An offer from McNeese is also expected. Meanwhile, Jenkins said coaches from Power 5 conferences are reaching out.
A visit to Florida State is set, thanks in part to former Catholic High coach Gabe Fertitta, who is on the FSU staff. Jenkins also has spoken to coaches at multiple schools, including Virginia.
U-High’s Small recovering
Running back Riley Small of University was released from the hospital at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday, according to UHS coach Andy Martin.
Small was knocked unconscious on a play near the goal line in the final minute of the MPA-University game. Martin said Small was moving all his extremities when he regained consciousness and was diagnosed with a concussion.
Martin said Small will remain in concussion protocol until he is cleared to play by doctors.
Other notables
QB Brayden Williams, WR Khai Prean and RB Kaden Williams powered St. James to a 55-13 win over Patterson in District 8-3A action.
Brayden Williams completed 17 of 22 passes for 368 yards and 4 TDs. Prean, an LSU commitment, caught two of those TD passes and finished with 9 catches for 214 yards.
Kaden Williams had 132 rushing yards, 56 receiving yards and also scored two TDs.
• Spears’ 29-yard field goal with three seconds remaining Friday vs. U-High was not his first game winner. As a freshman in 2021, he kicked a game-winner with St. Thomas More.