DENHAM SPRINGS — You do not see a former Super Bowl quarterback coaching girls basketball often. Nor do two teams who played in different LHSAA title games last spring play each other before some people have breakfast.
But it happened Saturday at the Denham Springs tournament. At 9 a.m., defending Division II champion Liberty squared off against Ouachita Christian, the Division IV runners-up in March.
The Hornsby Gym was filled with the voices of the coaches urging their teams on possession by possession. A jumper on the baseline by Haley Franklin with 2.1 seconds remaining gave Liberty a 35-33 victory.
At 6-foot-2, Stan Humphries was towering above everyone on the sidelines. He is more than foot taller than his Liberty counterpart, Valencia Wilson.
Humphries, a former University of Louisiana at Monroe star who quarterbacked the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX, called out where to pass or to note whether a shot might come up short for his Monroe area team.
It was the first loss or the Eagles (8-1) and after playing three games over three days in the Denham Springs tourney, Humphries said the early-season tournament served its purpose.
“The idea was to come down here and play somebody different,” Humphries said. “Win or lose, it is just a good thing this time of year.
“To see the athletic ability, quickness, the length and strength that they (Liberty) have is going to make us better for down the road.”
Like Humphries, Wilson implored her team on such things as how to break the press, which shots to take, etc. Ciera Myers and Anniah Holliday each scored 11 points for the Patriots (6-1), who have three new starters in the lineup. Avery Hopkins scored a game-high 13 points for OCS.
“It’s kind of like starting all over, but with Haley Franklin on the floor it is always magical. She always comes up big for us,” Wilson said. “Haley started for two years with the big three who graduated. She is the leader on the floor and is blossoming into one of our leading scorers.”
The Saturday morning win was the second in less than 24 hours for the Patriots, who were coming off a COVID-19 quarantine situation. They beat Southwood of Shreveport Friday night and had another tourney game later in the day.
“That’s a wonderful team we played today and to get a win over them and other unbeaten team in Southwood is wonderful,” Wilson said. “It shows we are coming together a family.”
Back again
St. Amant played Madison Prep right after the OCS-Liberty game, providing a homecoming for former Denham Springs player Becca McKeithan, now an assistant coach to first-year Gator coach Bianca Harvey.
“Lots of memories here for sure,” McKeithan added, noting that none of the SAHS could pick her out of the 1996 title team picture on display. “I said, ‘Come on now.’”