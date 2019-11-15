ZACHARY — Zachary High had a point to make Friday night against Live Oak, and it started with the Broncos defense.
Behind a relentless performance from its defense, fourth-seeded Zachary opened defense of its Class 5A title with a 39-7 win over District 4-5A rival No. 28 Live Oak.
It was a memorable performance by the Broncos (8-2), who limited Live Oak (6-5) to 206 yards of total offense. More than the yardage total, Zachary’s defense held its ground while the Broncos built a 17-0 halftime lead. It was a lead that felt even larger because of Live Oak’s offensive struggles.
“It was as dominating a defensive performance as I’ve seen in the six years that I’ve been here,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “(Live Oak) ran a lot of stuff they hadn’t shown on film — not one time. Our guys adjusted on the fly, and our defense was the catalyst for this win tonight, no question.”
Zachary defensive back DeJarian Jones turned in two huge plays in the second half.
Midway through the third quarter he returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown to give Zachary a 32-0 lead. In the fourth quarter, his 79-yard return of an interception thwarted a Live Oak scoring chance and also set up the Broncos final touchdown.
Offensively, Zachary got an efficient game from quarterback Keilon Brown, who completed 11 of 18 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Hinton was the main target catching five passes for 138 yards, including a 68-yard catch-and-run for a TD after a screen pass.
Live Oak, which lost to Zachary 21-16 on Oct. 11, was unable to stay with the Broncos this time. In addition to costly turnovers, Live Oak had a roughing the kicker penalty that extended a Zachary scoring drive. There was also a missed field goal and a missed chance to recover a Broncos fumble in the first half.
“When you have breaks you have to make something happen, and we didn’t do that,” Live Oak coach Brett Beard said. “We didn’t capitalize on things early on that could have given us a little life. When you come into an environment like this, a 28 seed against a 5A power, you’ve got to do every little thing right.”
Zachary’s defense made all the right plays in the first half.
The Broncos held Live Oak to 41 yards and only two first downs. The Eagles went three-and-out on their first four possessions before putting together an eight-play, 36-yard drive late in the half. That series ended with a missed 45-yard field goal by Cole Crenshaw.
Offensively, Zachary got 41 yards rushing and a 7-yard touchdown run from R.J. Allen. Brown was 8 of 15 for 106 yards and a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Williams.
Zachary’s first possession appeared to stall at the ZHS 43, but Broncos punter Prince Johnson was roughed on fourth-and-8 and the drive continued. Brown completed passes of 10 yards to Chris Hinton and 15 to Williams.
Allen finished off the nine-play, 59-yard drive after cutting back on a handoff that initially had him heading left.