A total of 18 Baton Rouge area teams are in the mix looking to capture state titles, each with a different path to get to this point.
Some quarterfinal berths required pulling off upsets while others are top seeds flexing their muscles. One school, Division V Family Christian, locked up its semifinal berth last week.
In Division II, No. 1 University High (25-4) battles a familiar foe in No. 8 De La Salle (12-8). It’s the fifth time in the last six years that the two teams will face off in the playoffs.
Most recent meeting in the playoffs was last year’s semifinal where U-High escaped with a 56-55 victory. UHS has a full week off since it’s first round win over Patrick Taylor Science/Tech.
“With the way the playoffs are set up now, we play De La Salle and St. Thomas More every year it seems,” said U-High head coach Joe Spencer. “Both teams know each other very well. It’s going to be a tough quarterfinal game for both teams.”
COVID-19 has brought challenges for every program across the state this season. Spencer said he was grateful the season and hopeful that the it will be finished.
“It’s definitely been a different year, but everybody has had to deal with it,” he said. “De La Salle is better than an eight seed. They play a tough scheduled out there in New Orleans. They’re very well-coached. They have four guys who played last year. They’re a good team from top to bottom.”
A program very familiar to the quarterfinal round and beyond is the No. 1 seed in Class 3A, Madison Prep.
Madison Prep (21-4) saw its streak of five straight state championships in three different classifications end in last year’s semifinals with a two-point loss to Wossman.
“We self-titled this season 'revenge season.' It’s a moniker so to speak,” said MPA head coach Jeff Jones. “We didn’t do what we needed to do last year. Hopefully that changes this year.
"We’ve been blessed to make it to the semifinals nine years. If we do it this year, it’ll be 10. The kids are playing for that. Once you get there, you take it one game at a time.”
Jones said the quarterfinal round is the toughest to win. The Chargers’ opponent Friday doesn’t make things any easier for MPA's goal of making it 10 straight years to the state tournament.
The Chargers will host No. 8 B.T. Washington-NO (15-8) Friday night.
“They’re good,” Jones said. “They’re from New Orleans, so you know they’ll be tough. Out of the other top seeds in 3A, we have the toughest quarterfinal matchup. They’re better than their record shows. They’re really a Top 4 team in 3A but they had a situation with covid earlier in the season.”
Jones said his previous teams have had superstar players who have spearheaded the charge, but this year’s team is a little different. He said the motto is strength in numbers.
Deziel Perkins leads the team in scoring but Percy Daniels, Dezmond Perkins, Jalen Williams, Joshua Smith, Kevon Shannon, and others play an important role each game, according to the coach.
“This team has more of a team feel,” Jones said. “Deziel is our leading scorer, but we get contributions from everywhere.”
Like U-High and Madison Prep, it’s not much of a surprise to see White Castle in the quarterfinals once again.
Three years removed from a state title and two years removed from its last quarterfinal appearance, the No. 3 seed Bulldogs will host No. 11 Merryville (14-10). Merryville upset No. 6 Delhi in overtime Monday night.
White Castle (20-7) head coach Dawan Carter got his first playoff win as a head coach Tuesday night with the 77-66 win over Lincoln Prep. The Bulldogs had a bye in the first round.
Carter was assistant coach at WCHS for 12 years and also is a former Bulldog player.
“It was a good feeling to get that win under our belt,” Carter said. “We hadn’t had a game in over two weeks. I was a little surprised, but proud of how well they came out and played against a good team. It’s been a nice ride. I have a great group of kids.”
Despite advancing the quarterfinals, Carter said this season has had its share of adversity, which started with him contracting COVID-19 shortly after accepting the head coaching position.
“We got off to a late start,” Carter said. “For us to still have a great season, I give all of the credit to our staff and our kids. We wanna keep pushing.”
Boys basketball playoffs
Friday’s quarterfinals
Nonselect
Class 5A
No. 11 Northshore (21-11) at No. 3 Zachary (23-6), 630 p.m.
No. 15 Walker (19-9) at No. 7 Alexandria (24-8), 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
No. 10 Plaquemine (17-9) at No. 2 McMain (20-5), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
No. 8 B.T. Washington-NO (15-8) at No. 1 Madison Prep (21-4), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
No. 14 East Feliciana (16-5) at No. 6 Lakeview (20-6), 6 p.m.
No. 23 St. Helena (18-13) at No. 2 Port Allen (15-7), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Franklin (26-4) at No. 4 Doyle (24-8), 4:30 p.m. at Doyle Elementary
Class 1A
No. 11 Merryville (14-10) at No. 3 White Castle (20-7), 6:30 p.m.
Select
Division I
No. 8 Shaw (17-7) at No. 1 Scotlandville (25-3), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Jesuit (19-9) at No. 4 Catholic (15-9), 7 p.m.
Division II
No. 8 De La Salle (12-8) at No. 1 University (25-4), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Parkview Baptist (18-12) at No. 2 St. Thomas More (28-4), 6 p.m.
No. 5 St. Michael (15-5) at No. 4 E.D. White (15-1), 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 St. Louis (15-12) at No. 3 Liberty (19-6), 7 p.m.
Division III
No. 5 Episcopal (17-7) at No. 4 Menard-Alexandria (21-11), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Northlake Christian (10-11) at No. 2 Dunham (15-11), 6 p.m.
Division V
No. 8 Northside Christian (9-26) vs. No. 1 Jehovah-Jireh (17-14), 6 p.m. at Istrouma