It was a rivalry renewed with the Sugar Cane Classic trophy on the line for Friday night.
Port Allen and Brusly both played like bitter rivals in a gritty, old-school, defensive affair. Yardage was difficult to come by for both teams but Brusly escaped with the upper hand in a 21-13 win at Port Allen.
Port Allen set the tempo early on in this match on defense. On Brusly’s first offensive drive, the Pelicans stripped Brusly quarterback Nick Penell, forcing a fumble. Port Allen recovered the fumble, which set up the Pelicans offense with good field position.
“Those guys have a lot of heart and grit, and that’s what we want out of our defense,” Port Allen coach Don Gibson said.
Brusly’s defense had a stout first outing, however, multiple encroachment penalties, including one on fourth-and-1, proved costly for the Panthers.
After converting on fourth down, Port Allen quarterback Jacoby Howard rolled out of the pocket and scrambled 15 yards for a score giving Port Allen a 7-0 lead.
Brusly responded with a persistent veer-style offensive attack. Penell led the Panthers on a long drive setting up fullback Tyler Tussey for a four-yard touchdown which tied the game 7-7.
Brusly's methodic rushing attack persisted for most of the game. While it was effective, the Panthers kept committing costly mistakes keeping Port Allen in the game.
With great field position set up by a short Port Allen punt, Brusly stumbled with penalties and ended up missing a field goal.
To follow that up, Brusly had two long drives squandered by lost fumbles within ten yards of the end zone.
“We had penalties and turnovers in the red zone, and we just shot ourselves in the foot,” Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said. “But, we wanted to make this a four-quarter game and let our conditioning take over at the end.”
Port Allen rotated two young quarterbacks throughout the game and was unable to move the ball with any consistency. This led to a stalemate going into the fourth quarter with the score still tied at 7.
That’s when the fireworks began.
Brusly was finally able to cease its red zone woes and punched in a two-yard touchdown from Tussey. Tussey led his team rushing 16 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
In the fourth quarter, Brusly’s physical rushing attack began to wear down the Port Allen defense. The Panthers ran the ball 51 times for 301 yards.
Penell seemingly put the game out of reach on an eight-yard scamper for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Brusly led 21-7 with little time remaining.
However, Port Allen was not done. Thanks to a few penalties, the struggling Port Allen offense found itself within striking distance of the end zone. Howard launched up a prayer to the end zone, which was answered 26 yards later by receiver Marcus Joseph on a tipped ball.
Port Allen failed to convert on the two-point attempt, but the Pelicans regained life when it recovered the following onside kick. Port Allen drove within the Brusly 30, but with less than two minutes remaining, Port Allen failed to convert on fourth down.