A season of ups and downs took an upswing on Saturday for the St. Joseph’s Academy volleyball team.
The sixth-seeded Redstickers defeated No. 11 Central 3-0 in the regional round of the Division I playoffs by scores of 25-16, 25-19 and 25-17 to advance to the LHSAA volleyball tournament for the 12th consecutive year.
St. Joseph’s (17-17) led throughout the match, and trailed only once at 16-15 in the second set.
“We’ve been working on different parts of our game and the girls looked good,” St. Joseph's coach Sivi Miller said. “It's where you want to be at the end of the season. We’re pushing to try and put our best game out there.”
A trio of seniors — Ellie Foco, Emma Evans and Olivia Judice — led the way for St. Joseph’s. Foco had 11 kills and eight blocks, Stockwell had six kills and nine digs and Judice added seven kills, 14 assists and four blocks.
Central (22-8) finished second to St. Joseph’s in District 4-I, and the Wildcats fared no better on Saturday.
The turning point came in the second set. With Judice serving, St. Joseph’s raced out to a 9-0 lead. The Redstickers’ advantage grew to 12-1, but Central found a second wind.
With a run that included three aces from Bella Bossier and two kills by Jaida Alvin, Central came all the way back to take a 16-15 lead after a hitting error by Judice.
The lead was short-lived. St. Joseph’s won six of the next seven points to regain the lead. Central got as close as 22-19 on Maggie Tullier’s kill before St. Joseph’s won the final three points to take the set.
In the third set, St. Joseph’s took a 13-5 lead. Central rallied, and trailed 20-15 after a kill by Tullier. Evans took care of the Redstickers' last three points with two kills and a block.
“(St. Joseph’s) is super consistent and they’re super steady. They don’t let up,” Central coach Michele Lebouef said. “They’re OK in chaos, and that’s what the winning point was here today. We couldn’t control the chaos and they could control the chaos.”
Alvin, a senior who recorded her 1,000th career kill last month, led Central with eight kills. Bossier finished with five aces and Reese Prestridge had 19 assists.
“Central did a very good job exposing some weaknesses we know we have to work on,” Miller said. “That will help us in the next step at the state tournament.”