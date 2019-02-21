Local boys basketball schedule
Nonselect
Class 5A
Bidistrict
(24) Broadmoor (19-14) at (9) Natchitoches Central (20-11), 6:30 p.m.
(25) Zachary (17-14) at (8) Southwood (25-9), 7 p.m.
(20) West Jefferson (22-10) at (13) St. Amant (21-10), 7 p.m.
(19) Live Oak (17-13) at (14) Slidell (24-8), 6:30 p.m.
(26) Captain Shreve (18-13) at (7) Dutchtown (17-7), 6:30 p.m.
(23) Denham Springs (18-16) at (10) East Ascension (19-14)
Class 4A
Bidistrict
(25) Woodlawn-BR (16-14) at (8) Lakeshore (26-4), 7 p.m.
(20) Livonia (22-13) at (13) Tioga (25-9), 6 p.m.
(30) Lutcher (13-12) at (3) Breaux Bridge (28-5), 7 p.m.
(31) Tara at (2) Leesville, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Bidistrict
(24) Albany (19-15) at (9) Washington-Marion (16-11), 7 p.m.
(29) Eunice (9-16) at (4) Madison Prep (27-7), 6:30 p.m.
(19) Brusly (15-11) at (14) Pine Prairie (17-8), 7 p.m.
(26) St. James (14-20) at (7) Donaldsonville (22-10), 7 p.m.
(23) Crowley(17-11) at (10) Glen Oaks (17-17), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Bidistrict
(17) South Plaquemines (18-16) at (16) Doyle (17-12), 6:30 p.m.
(21) Friendship Capitol (17-13) at (12) West St. Mary (15-8), 6:30 p.m.
(20) Rapides (13-13) at (13) M.L. King Charter (23-13), 6 p.m.
(29) Springfield (14-18) at (4) Ville Platte (24-3), 7 p.m.
(26) Vidalia (13-15) at (7) Port Allen (20-12), 7 p.m.
Class 1A, B
Bidistrict
Class 1A — (22) West St. John (9-20) at (11) East Iberville (19-15), 6 p.m.
Class B — (20) Lacassine (14-23) at (13) Holden (23-14), 6 p.m.
(29) Maurepas (8-22) at (4) Weston (33-5), 6 p.m.
Select
Division III
Regional
(14) Ascension Episcopal (10-22) at (3) Episcopal (25-8), 6:30 p.m.