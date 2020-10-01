In a battle of unbeaten volleyball powers Thursday night, St. Joseph’s and Dominican each had stretches of play that showed why they are among the state’s elite.
Dominican put together a few more of those brilliant moments than the Redstickers and came away with a 3-1 victory at St. Joseph’s.
“I thought we played well the whole match,” St. Joseph’s coach Sivi Miller said. “We just gave up too many points in a row at times in the game that shifted momentum.”
Dominican (12-0) won the match 25-20, 25-19, 9-25, 25-19. Senior Elizabeth Hardouin led the way with 11 kills and 19 digs.
“We definitely started off slow in all four sets, but luckily in 1, 2 and 4 we were able to pull ourselves through,” Dominican coach Jessica Chatellier said.
The Redstickers started fast in the first set, building four-point leads on two occasions, but Dominican rallied and built a six-point lead. St. Joseph’s got as close as two points at 22-20, but Dominican scored the final three points to win the first set.
The loss in the first set broke a streak of 20 consecutive sets won by the Redstickers over their past seven matches.
St. Joseph’s (8-1) led for most of the second set, but Dominican fought back to tie the set twice then scored the last six points to capture the set and take a 2-0 lead.
The Redstickers played their best volleyball in set three as they never trailed and put together an impressive 12-0 run to take control.
“Being down two sets to none to a good team and to take the momentum like that was impressive," Miller said. "I am proud of the girls for coming back and playing hard. Everyone did their job as a team”
Junior Anna Musso served during the 12-point rally and recorded four service aces as the Redsticker attack was dominant. Musso filled the stat sheet with nine kills, 20 digs, two assists and two blocks.
St. Joseph’s couldn’t carry the momentum into the fourth set. Numerous unforced errors plagued the Redstickers as they fell behind early and Dominican closed out the match.
“In Set 3, I feel like we totally lost focus, but we bounced back in set four and got the job done,” Chatellier said. “We came out ready to play again”
“We just made some errors in that set that we need to clean up,” Miller said. “This is the type of game that you want early in the season. We played well, and we know that we are going to improve on the little things and get better”