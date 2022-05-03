Episcopal’s Boyd Owens won a one-hole playoff against Jay Mendell of Ascension Episcopal to claim the Division III boys golf individual title Tuesday at New Iberia’s Cane Row Golf Club.
The Wake Forest signee shot a 70 on Tuesday to finish the two-day tourney at 5-under 139.
“We both hit our drives on the fairway and my second shot came within 10 feet (of the pin),” Owens said. “He (Mendell) hit it in the bunker. I missed my putt for birdie but tapped in for par to win.
“I got off to a slow start today … I was 2-over through nine holes. Then I shot 4-under on the back. On the 13th hole I got a big birdie. That got me going. It’s kind of nice to end my high school career with a win.”
Ascension Episcopal won the team title with a two-day score of 578, well ahead of second-place Loyola Prep (601). The two area teams, University High (636) and Episcopal (655), finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
LSU signee Luke Haskew led U-High, finishing in a four-way tie for third at 145.
Catholic High and Dutchtown were both runners-up finishers Division I. The Bears held a two-stroke lead at one point during the final round but Shreveport’s C.E. Byrd (587) finished strong and edged Catholic (592) also at Cane Row.
The Bears’ Walter Anderson carded a two-day total of 141 that included a 2-under score of 70 to finish as runner-up to St. Paul’s Joshua Achord at 139. Catholic’s David Marsh finished in a four-way tie for eighth at 148.
Dutchtown was the Division I girls runner-up for the second straight year with Hannah Pitre leading the way. Pitre shot steady rounds of 80 and 81 at The Wetlands in Lafayette to finish in a two-way tie for fourth at 161.
Lake Charles-based Barbe led from wire to wire to finish at 329, 13 strokes ahead of the Griffins (342). Denham Springs’ Kaylie Harris finished 10th at 170.
Division II boys/girls
In Division II girls action at The Wetlands, Ursuline Academy ran away with another title. UA’s score of 317 was 27 better than second-place Ouachita Christian. Episcopal was fourth at 363.
St. Martin’s Morgan Guepet was the individual champion at 142. Episcopal’s Sophia Macias placed fifth at 154. Macias shot 5-over 77 in each round. Peyton Flynn of Ascension Christian (162) and St. John’s Isabella LoBue (173) were other top-10 finishers.
St. Thomas More (624) edged St. Louis Catholic by four strokes to win the boys title at Carencro’s The Farm d’Allie. Brusly’s Mason Comeaux tied for 16th with a two-day total of 165.
Division IV boys
Ascension Catholic finished third in the team standings behind Ouachita Christian and Quitman on the second day at The Farm d’Allie.
Patrick Cancienne was 10th at 165 to pace the Bulldogs. Ascension Catholic's Jack Abadie (166) and Jack Allen of Catholic-PC (171) were other top local finishers.