Make plans to join us for the 2020 Star of Stars night May 18 at L'Auberge. Click on the link at the top this page to purchase tickets.

Click on the links below to nominate someone for The Advocate's biggest Star of Stars awards:

Team of Year

https://forms.gle/cSNQV9mNX3qPa5m6A

Boys team coach of the year

https://forms.gle/7gDJhvvVK9ahQ8JH9

Girls team coach of the year

https://forms.gle/CGbHvjgzsPVemL2E7

Boys athlete of the year

https://forms.gle/L7SYUEX58Nm5qamCA

Girls athlete of the year

https://forms.gle/nNkMz83rd2ZLsLyKA

Courage award

https://forms.gle/JGNNdu2wCWDQ5B5W9

Spirit award

https://forms.gle/xkCYH7BG9E7Eh11R6

View comments