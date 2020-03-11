Make plans to join us for the 2020 Star of Stars night May 18 at L'Auberge. Click on the link at the top this page to purchase tickets.
Click on the links below to nominate someone for The Advocate's biggest Star of Stars awards:
Team of Year
https://forms.gle/cSNQV9mNX3qPa5m6A
Boys team coach of the year
https://forms.gle/7gDJhvvVK9ahQ8JH9
Girls team coach of the year
https://forms.gle/CGbHvjgzsPVemL2E7
Boys athlete of the year
https://forms.gle/L7SYUEX58Nm5qamCA
Girls athlete of the year
https://forms.gle/nNkMz83rd2ZLsLyKA
Courage award
https://forms.gle/JGNNdu2wCWDQ5B5W9
Spirit award