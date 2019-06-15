Boys
Field events
Discus: Traveon Scott, Port Allen, 167-5. Dustin Boudloche, St. Amant, 153-7. Kolby Matthews, Zachary, 146-2.
High jump: Chris Hilton, Zachary, 6-10. Chaun Moore, Zachary, 6-6. Ebenezer Aggrey, Catholic, 6-6.
Javelin: Jackson Rimes, Catholic, 181-8. Payton Pontiff, Episcopal, 179-5. Christopher Sehring, St. Michael, 176-5.
Long jump: Reggie King, Scotlandville, 23-6. Arman Jarrell, Baker, 22-9. Malik Kelly, Church Academy, 22-8 ½.
Pole vault: Kameron Aime, Maurepas, 15-9. Clayton Simms, Live Oak, 15-9. Trey Boucher, Parkview Baptist, 15-1.
Shot put: Beau Gremillion, St. Amant, 53-6 ½. Brockhim Wicks, Plaquemine, 51-11. Traveon Scott, Port Allen, 51-0.
Triple jump: Reggie King, Scotlandville, 48-10½. 2, LaTray Lathers, Glen Oaks, 46-11. Tyler Quiett, Scotlandville, 46-4.
Track events
100 meters: Kam Jackson, West Feliciana, 10.43. Christian Bell, Donaldsonville, 10.63. Lamar Riley, Dutchtown, 10.71.
200: Sean Burrell, Zachary, 20.79. Kam Jackson, West Feliciana, 21.22. Theodore Knox, Southern Lab, 21.69.
400: Sean Burrell 46.52. DJ Butler, Catholic, 47.77. 3, Richard Davis, East Feliciana, 48.82.
800: Trevor Babcock, Episcopal, 1:57.80. Lafayette Collins, Scotlandville. 2:00.04. Austin Broussard, Episcopal, 2:00.84.
1,600: Collin Hedges, Catholic, 4:23.02. Daniel Sullivan, Catholic, 4:28.97. David Whitehurst, Episcopal, 4:30.44.
3,200: Owen Simon, Catholic, 9:44.24. James Lalonde, Catholic, 9:46.48. James Christian, Catholic, 9:56.53.
110 hurdles: Sean Burrell, Zachary, 13.54. Kai Hensley, Woodlawn, 14.32. 3, L’Jean McKneely, Zachary, 14.35.
300 hurdles: Jordan Thompson, Broadmoor, 38.7. Lanard Harris, Woodlawn, 38.96. Isaiah Rankins, Southern Lab, 39.22.
4x100 relay: Zachary 41.63. Scotlandville 41.95. Dutchtown 42.35.
4x200 relay: Catholic 1:26.25. Scotlandville 1:26.72. Broadmoor 1:27.74.
4x400 relay: Catholic 3:16.19. Scotlandville 3:21.00. Glen Oaks 3:23.14.
4x800 relay: Episcopal 7:59.00. Catholic 8:03.42. Scotlandville 8:07.42.
Outstanding Track Performer: Sean Burrell, Zachary
Outstanding Field Performer: Reggie King, Scotlandville
Girls
Field events
Discus: Logan Lewis, Baton Rouge High, 146-0. Emily Nichols, Port Allen, 121-8. Laila Guy, BRHS, 119-9.
High jump: Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 5-4. Kennedy Washington, Plaquemine, 5-4. Julia Boulton, Live Oak, 5-3. Destiny Mitchell, West Feliciana, 5-3. Francie Oliver, Episcopal, 5-3. Lily Waguespack, Walker, 5-3.
Javelin: McKayla Ferguson, Plaquemine, 137-9. Ariel Pedigo, Parkview, 126-3. Aneseya Dunn, Zachary, 119-9.
Long jump: Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 18-3 ½. Kaitlyn Hayes, Walker, 17-10½. Destiny Mitchell, West Feliciana, 17-8.
Pole vault: Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 12-0. Jordan Brown, Dutchtown, 12-0. Hannah Pedigo, Brusly, 11-0. Sarah Braud, St. Amant, 11-0.
Shot put: Logan Lewis, BRHS, 45-6½. Nya Terrell, Scotlandville, 43-1. Laila Guy, BRHS, 39-3.
Triple jump: Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 39-8. Jayda Jeffery. BRHS, 37-7½. Francie Oliver, Episcopal, 36-1¾.
Track events
100 meters: Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 11.78. Kennedy London, West Feliciana, 12.08. Jerenie Jackson, Lee, 12.19.
200: Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 24.12. Indya Jackson, Zachary, 24.96. Mackenzie Jenkins, Brusly, 25.05.
400: Makeriah Harris, Plaquemine, 56.61. Ta’la Spates, Brusly, 56.71. Indy Jackson, Zachary, 56.79.
800: Adele Broussard, Episcopal, 2:16.43. Taylor Winters, St. Joseph’s Academy, 2:18.87. Lydia Poche, St. Joseph’s, 2:19.88.
1,600: Adele Broussard, Episcopal, 5:10.88. Sophie Martin, St. Joseph’s, 5:13.58. Isabelle Brown, St. Joseph’s, 5:13.60.
3,200: Sophie Martin, St. Joseph’s, 11:28.33. Lauren Hendry, St. Joseph’s, 11:29.05. Adele Broussard, Episcopal, 11:31.00.
100 hurdles: Kennedy London, West Feliciana, 13.88. Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 14.84. Regan West, St. Amant, 15.2.
300 hurdles: Regan West, St. Amant, 44.72. McKenna Ramsey, St. Joseph’s, 46.01. Sophie Kronenberger, St. Joseph’s, 46.51.
4x100 relay: Zachary 48.04. Brusly 48.19. St. Joseph’s 48.88.
4x200 relay: Brusly 1:40.89. Zachary 1:42.11. Baton Rouge High 1:42.88.
4x400 relay: Zachary 4:00.60. St. Joseph’s 4:01.14. Brusly 4:01.43.
4x800 relay: St. Joseph’s 9:42.13. St. Michael 10:07.19. Episcopal 10:07.42.
Outstanding Track Performer: Adele Broussard, Episcopal
Outstanding Field Performer: Logan Lewis, Baton Rouge High