GONZALES — The East Ascension defense took care of business Thursday night as the Spartans took down District 5-5A foe McKinley. Playing for the first time in two weeks, East Ascension held McKinley to one first down as it rolled to a 44-0 win.
Spartans quarterback Troy Dunn threw two touchdown passes in the first half. The first went for 8 yards to Jordan Goodlow while the second, a 12-yarder to Ja’Quel Mack, gave East Ascension (3-3, 1-1) a 30-0 lead it took into halftime.
McKinley (0-7, 0-4) picked up its lone first down on Jermier Washington’s 23-yard run midway through the third quarter. Washington had a chance to break the run for more yardage, but was pulled down at the McKinley 41.
How it was won
The East Ascension defense was dominant.
The Spartans forced six three-and-out possessions, held McKinley on downs on a second-quarter possession near midfield, and also forced two turnovers. The shutout was EA’s second of the season after it picked up a 21-0 win over Northwest on Oct. 2.
Player of the game
Troy Dunn, East Ascension
Spartans coach Darnell Lee was looking for a solid performance from Dunn, and his junior quarterback delivered. Dunn completed 11 of 22 passes for 122 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
They said it
Darnell Lee, East Ascension coach
“I was nervous about us being off for two weeks and coming out sloppy, which we did. We came out with some penalties. But we just got three offensive linemen back from quarantine, and it was good to have them back so we can get some chemistry going. We wanted Troy Dunn to come out and get better today, and he did a good job. He was efficient.”
Richard Oliver, McKinley coach
“We’ve been having struggles on offense the whole year. It's not a secret, and at the end of the day it is what it is. We’ve got about 35 kids, and a lot are playing both ways. Most 5A schools have 70 or 80 kids, but our kids play hard.”
Notable
- McKinley’s defense bookended the first half with highlights for the Panthers. East Ascension opened the game with a drive that carried inside the McKinley 30, but the Panthers forced the Spartans to turn the ball over on downs. Near the end of the half, Marcellus Taylor’s 30-yard fumble return gave East Ascension a first at the McKinley 2, but the Panthers held. McKinley stuffed three running plays, and the half ended before the Spartans could run a fourth-down play.
- McKinley’s D’Marcus Stephens blocked Logan Kern’s 33-yard field goal try with four minutes left in the first half.
- East Ascension picked up a safety early in the second quarter. McKinley’s Jalen Bowman was in punt formation from his own end zone, but the ball was snapped before he was ready. Bowman did not get a hand on the snap as it sailed through the back of the end zone.