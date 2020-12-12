One team made history. Another continued an historic playoff run.
And a third team completing an upward four-year cycle were the Baton Rouge area’s winners during Week 3 of the LHSAA’s football playoffs.
“Long after the game was over, there was no way to suck the excitement out of the stadium,” East Iberville coach Justin Joseph said. “The team … the community … everybody was so excited.
“But there is no time to rest, because we have got to get ready for the next game.”
The second-seeded Tigers (7-1) advanced to the semifinals for the first time in school history with a 25-15 quarterfinal win at home over traditional power Haynesville in Class 1A.
Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Catholic High (8-2) extended its run of unprecedented success by advancing to a fourth straight Division I title game with its 49-31 semifinal road win over top-seeded Brother Martin.
In Class 3A, ninth-seeded Madison Prep (8-2) pulled perhaps the biggest upset of the night with its 27-20 quarterfinal win over No. 1 Jennings to get within a win of a title game for the first time since 2016 in Class 2A.
Three very different storylines and diverse game plans will ensue in the days ahead.
Catholic punched its ticket to play in the LHSAA’s Prep Classic that was moved to Northwestern State in Natchitoches set for Dec. 27-30. The Bears have an open date this week and face Shreveport’s C.E. Byrd (10-0), the third seed, the following week at date/time to be determined.
“It is an interesting matchup,” Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta said. “From what I understand, they have only thrown the ball 39 times and their defense gives up an average of 74 rushing yards a game.
“This is our exam week. We will take some time for that and to get healthy. I’ve spoken in the media many times early in the year about us being a young football team that needed time to grow up. Now we have.
"I was very pleased with the way we responded to everything they faced Friday.”
East Iberville and Madison Prep face intriguing semifinal tests this week. EIHS hosts another semifinal newcomer, No. 3 Grand Lake (7-1).
The Tigers beat Grand Lake 28-20 in double overtime last season in the second round. Madison Prep took on a veer team in Jennings and now travels to play fourth-seeded Church Point (8-0), a Wing-T team.
“That one last night means a lot to us, especially this coaching staff,” MPA’s Landry Williams said. “The competition in Class 3A is tough. We have made it to the quarterfinals the last three years. It felt good to break through.
“This is another assignment football challenge for the defense. What they (Church Point) do can be very frustrating. You miss a read or decide to take a chance instead of staying in position and you’re in trouble.”
Around the state
East Iberville is not the only team making history with a semifinal berth. In Class 2A, General Trass, formerly Lake Providence, advanced as a 12th seed and will play top-seeded Many in the semifinals.
Alexandria Senior High advanced to the semifinals for the first time in Class 5A and hosts West Monroe. The Trojans could pull off a rare feat with two more wins — winning the 5A basketball and football titles in the same calendar year.