As the St. Louis High School girls team distanced itself from the field in Class 3A competition at the LHSAA state track meet, it became clear that the real battle was between West Feliciana and E.D. White for the runner-up spot.
With top-three finishes in three of the meet’s last five events, West Feliciana pulled away to finish second with 61 points. E.D. White totaled 50.
The Saints' finish gave retiring track West Feliciana coach Ricky Grant a bookend finish to a long coaching career. It also provided one last trip to the podium for Grant, whose teams won eight championships and finished second nine times.
“I can’t say enough about these girls because they’ve worked through so much adversity,” Grant said. “In 1986, my first year here, we were state runner-up and now, my last year, we’re state runner-up.
“I commend all these girls for working hard and carrying on the legacy of the girls who ran before them. We dedicate this championship to those girls.”
St. Louis ran away with the team title by scoring 135 points. Along the way, it picked up seven wins and nine other top-four placings.
West Feliciana freshman Tristen Williams won the 100-meter dash (12.03 seconds), was third in the long jump and took second in the 200.
The Saints also picked up a second-place finish in the 4x800 and a third from Ayanah McCray in the 100-meter hurdles.
Madison Prep’s Ja’Myah Williams won the shot put with a throw of 42 feet, 11¾ inches. Brusly had strong relay showings, finishing second in the 4x200 and the 4x400.
In the boys competition, Mansfield took the team title with 74 points. West Feliciana was the highest local school with 36 points.
Parkview Baptist set a Class 3A record in the 4x800 when its team of Wyatt Whipp, Reed Boudreaux, Aiden Monistere and Kohl Feucht posted a time of 8:25.14. It was enough to eclipse the previous mark of 8:29.32 set by Lusher Charter in 2019.
University High finished with 30 points, a total that was boosted by John Hall Hays, who battled the heat to place second in the 1,600 before winning the 3,200 (10:01.46).
“It's definitely hard coming out here in the heat, but I was happy. I was just going for the placement and didn’t really care about the time,” Hays said. “The heat affects everyone equally, so you can’t use that as an excuse for placement.”
In Class 4A, Plaquemine’s Jaden Paul was second in the long jump with a leap of 21-2¾. Broadmoor’s Chris Williams was fourth in the 300 hurdles.
Other top local 3A finishers included Gavin Jones of U-High at third in the discus. Madison Prep’s 4x200 and 4x100 teams each finished fourth.
West Feliciana got a second-place finish from junior Caleb Johnson in the 110 hurdles. His time of 14.63 was a personal best, but he took time to reflect on outgoing coach Grant.
“He’s been here for a long time and it was great being coached by him. He will be missed,” Johnson said.