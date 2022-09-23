After building a two-touchdown lead at halftime, the St. Amant Gators gave up four unanswered touchdowns in Friday’s 28-17 loss to Opelousas.
Opelousas quarterback Zach Malveaux aired the ball out deep and often in the second half after attempting only five passes in the first two quarters. Malveaux hit wide receiver Mekhi Jones on gains of 22 and 65, with Jones’ 64-yard catch-and-run tying the game at 14 after Malveaux found Korey Fontenot for a 24-yard touchdown.
How it was won
The Gators (2-2) ate up eight minutes of clock on their first drive, which spanned 18 plays and 61 yards before quarterback Chase Kelley found Easton Jarreau in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown, and converted the 2-point attempt after defensive back Layne Swanson found defensive tackle Dylan Carpenter on a 2-yard pass.
Opelousas (3-1) ran a similar run-heavy offense in the first half, but its first score of the night came on a 24-yard strike to the end zone from Malveaux to Fontenot, while Malveaux’s second touchdown came on a dump pass to Jones, who took it 64 yards for a touchdown. Malveaux scored the final two touchdowns on the ground, including an 18-yard touchdown on fourth down that put the game away.
With a run-heavy scheme that took up a lot clock, the Gators struggled to keep up with Opelousas’ high-scoring offense, despite a last-second touchdown from Kelley to wide receiver Cole Sims.
Player of the Game
Zach Malveaux, Opelousas: Malveaux had all of 7 yards passing in the first half, but he came on strong in the second with more than 100 yards passing and two touchdowns on the ground.
He was the difference-maker in a game that was dominated by the rushing attacks early, but Malveaux turned the tide with three scores in a little more than seven minutes. Malveaux finished 5-of-12 passing for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and added 37 yards and two touchdowns on five rushing attempts.
They Said it
Opelousas coach Jimmy Zachery: "It’s just a big sigh of relief (to get the first touchdown). We finally broke down the wall. Sometimes guys can play mental games with their own self, but for those guys to just dig deep and find a way, I just can’t say enough about my team."
Notable
• Two offensive linemen caught a pass on the Gators’ first drive: right guard Trinity Williams caught a pass for 4 yards that was batted at the line, and Carpenter caught the 2-point attempt from Swanson.