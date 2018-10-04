The Dunham School has one of the best high school football players in the country. It just so happens that the rest of the team is pretty good too.
The third-ranked Tigers are off to a 5-0 start, 2-0 in District 8-2A play. They host East Feliciana (1-4, 1-0) at 7 p.m. with no plans for 5-star recruit Derek Stingley Jr. to do it all by himself.
Stingley, an LSU commitment, does lead the team with 10 touchdowns, but he’s not the only story, coach Neil Weiner said.
“We have two important senior starters that haven’t played since Week 2,” Weiner said. “I’m proud of our guys for stepping up and having that ‘next man up’ mentality.
“Our kids have done a fantastic job. We’ve emptied the bench and played our jayvee guys. They’ve done their job as well.”
The Tigers have been especially good on defense with a streak of 13 consecutive scoreless quarters. The last points scored were by Baker on its first drive of the second half Sept. 7. Since then, Dunham has smoked St. Michael (48-0), Port Allen (40-0) and The Church Academy (50-0).
Treylan Mouton, a 5-feet-11, 190-pound junior, was expected to be the team’s top rusher but suffered a high ankle sprain and may not return until next week. Freshman Kalante’ Wilson (5-5, 145)has filled in admirably. Safety Jordan Roberson has been out with a knee injury by Tyveon Spurlock, who played only basketball until this season, has stepped in.
“(Wilson) is tough as nails and lightning quick,” Weiner said. “Spurlock has scored a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams. He’s been instrumental in our defensive play.”
Stingley has caught 17 passes for 413 yards and 5 TDs and right behind him is Devin Taylor with 22 receptions for 346 yards and 3 scores. Quarterback Reed Godberry is ranked third among local small school passers with 1,071 yards and 10 TDs. He’s completed 55 of 84 with 5 interceptions.
Weiner said one of his biggest tasks this week is to convince his team to not judge East Feliciana by its overall record. East Feliciana has lost to reigning state champs West Feliciana (3A) and Kentwood (1A), and a St. Helena team that made the 2A finals. The other loss is to 3-2 Jewel Sumner.
East Feliciana is led by returning All-District players quarterback Caleb Anderson, running back D’Andre Patin and lineman Cordarius Wright.
“They will be a challenge,” Weiner said. “They have a lot of talented players from last year, great size on the offensive and defensive lines, and great skill players. Record is deceiving. The Anderson kid is back after an injury and throws the ball really well.”
¦