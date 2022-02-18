University High seniors Collin Coates and Zaren James had strong outings in their final regular-season game that capped two big wins over Class 5A teams this week.
Coates scored 18 points and James 14 to lead Class 3A University to a 64-53 victory over St. Amant on Friday night at U-High. University (20-6) defeated Catholic 57-42 Tuesday.
University will possibly be the top-seeded Division II team when boys basketball playoff pairings are released in a few days. St. Amant (20-12) will make the Class 5A field.
“We competed really well tonight, and I was glad our seniors had such strong games on senior night,” University coach Joe Spencer said. “Collin has been our leading rebounder this season and grabbed some key boards tonight. Zaren is a tough player. We also got a good defensive game from Cooper Coates.”
St. Amant led 11-8 after one quarter. Collin Coates hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter to help the Cubs take a 22-19 lead into halftime. St. Amant’s Letavian Crockett hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.
University took a 30-22 lead on two free throws by James with 5:46 left in the third quarter. Jah’leel Ester made his second putback of the quarter for the Gators with seven seconds remaining to cut the University lead to 40-37.
The Cubs pulled ahead 50-42 on a baseline 3-pointer by Riley Small with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. St. Amant got as close as five points when Ester converted a three-point play on a drop step shot and free throw with 3:53 left. University closed the game on a 12-6 run.
“We played a pretty good first half,” St. Amant coach Travis Uzee said. “We didn’t make enough plays in the fourth quarter and the game got away from us. I’m satisfied with our effort and a game like this will help us in the playoffs.”
Ester, a 5-foot-10 junior, led St. Amant with 18 points. Crockett scored eight points in each half to total 16 points for SAHS. Crockett and Coates hit four 3-pointers each. Junior guard Seth Mays added nine points and five assists for the Cubs.
There was a big disparity in free throw attempts. University hit 14 of 17 tries and St. Amant was 2 of 3.
“Our ballhandling was good against St. Amant’s press,” Spencer said. “We shared the ball tonight and got good shots.”
The two teams combined to make five 3-pointers in the second quarter. Coates hit a long one from the top of the zone and his other two 3-pointers were from the baseline and from the wing off an inbounds play.