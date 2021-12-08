HOW IT BEGAN: In 1981, the LHSAA brought its football championships together under one roof — what was then the Louisiana Superdome. All four games were played in one day. In the first game, John Curtis beat E.D. White 21-17 to win the Class 2A title.
WHERE IT STANDS: This is the 40th anniversary year of the event that has featured 218 games — including 40 games for the first 10 years when the LHSAA had four football classes and 110 over the next 22 years after the LHSAA grew to include five football classes.
STUCK ON 40: Last season was the 40th year of the event, but it was at Northwestern State and not the Superdome because of the COVID-19 pandemic issues. The only other time it was not held in the Superdome was 2005 following Hurricane Katrina. The 2022 event will be the 40th year in the Superdome.
NEW TO THE PREP CLASSIC CREW: Class 5A Ponchatoula, 4A Westgate and 1A Homer are Prep Classic newcomers. Westgate opened its school in 1999. Ponchatoula won its only football title in Class 1A in 1940 and was the 1A runner-up in 1951. Homer was the 1A runner-up in 1943 and 1968.
PREP CLASSIC AND 300 OR MORE WINS COACHES: Ponchatoula coach Hank Tierney won his 300th career game last week. All eight coaches whose careers coincide with the Prep Classic era coached in the event at least twice, led by all-time wins leader J.T. Curtis with 36 appearances.
SOUTHERN LAB WAS FIRST BR WINNER: There were no Baton Rouge teams in that first Prep Classic in 1981. But in 1982, one local champion was guaranteed. Southern Lab beat the city's other lab school, University High, 35-21 in an All-BR battle for the Class 1A title.
EXTRA POINT: Which Baton Rouge area coach has most the Prep Classic titles? This one plays out as a tie. The late Kenny Guillot of Parkview Baptist and Tim Detillier of Lutcher each won four titles. Guillot’s Eagles also had one runner-up finish.