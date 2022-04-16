Love it or hate it, NIL — along with the LHSAA’s NIL stance and education program — are here. What happens next remains to be seen, but there are other matters at hand for the LHSAA.
Spring championship events come next. Zeroing in on a potentially revised definition of the term select schools may not sound like much, especially since the LHSAA’s split factions are not coming back together.
However, the choice among three possible definitions discussed at the most recent executive committee could change the look of the LHSAA moving forward. A vote likely will take place at the executive committee meeting in June, and then before the LHSAA’s full membership.
You ask how this is possible with the LHSAA’s select/nonselect factions still far apart? A look at the three options explains it all.
The first definition is currently in the LHSAA handbook glossary. It defines a select school as a public or private school that has established academic criterion for admission and/or retention of students.
Adding the retention part has been a sticking point for some. But in many ways, this choice would be status quo.
The second definition includes private or public schools that have a state or parish designation approved as a lab school, a magnet school with one or more magnet components and approved charter schools, including Type 2 charters.
It also included parishes that offer open enrollment for all schools, state recovery district schools, tuition-based schools and/or schools with established academic admission and retention criterion.
Yes, this is a game-changer. The LHSAA estimates that this definition would put between 50 and 60 more schools on the select side of the ledger.
Many public high schools in Louisiana’s larger cities would become select because they offer at least one magnet component to attract students. Currently nine EBR schools would fall in this category.
Rapides Parish is one example of an open-enrollment parish. Type 2 charters can attract students from outside a traditional attendance zone. Madison Prep and others would fall in this group.
The third option would wield the opposite impact, limiting the scope of select schools primarily to private schools.
It would define select schools as private schools or any public schools that do not receive money from the Louisiana Minimum Foundation Program, or do not receive a letter grade from the Louisiana Department of Education.
It is an interesting quandary for LHSAA schools and leadership. The more things change, the more they stay the same is certainly one way to describe the LHSAA in 2022.
Much has changed since 2013 when LHSAA membership approved the first select/nonselect split for football. The major argument for putting private schools in the select category was that they could attract students outside a traditional attendance zone.
That same reason was repeated in January when an attempt to unite Class 5A failed even though there are now public schools with open attendance zones and public magnet schools/schools with magnet components used to attract students through Class 5A.
Let me answer one last question: Why is this so important now?
Because the LHSAA is entering a new classification period and the select/nonselect designations need to be set for the next couple of years. The executive committee asked the LHSAA office to provide a mock up of what the option would look like. That is a good idea.
Will it be status quo? Or which way will the LHSAA go?
Yep, we have got another waiting game.