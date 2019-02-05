In a rematch of a semifinal match from just a season ago, No. 3 Mandeville defeated No. 19 St. Amant 3-1 Tuesday night in regional round action of the Division I girls soccer state playoffs.
With the win, the Skippers (22-3-3), the Division I state runners-up last season, advance to the state quarterfinals to take on the winner of No. 6 Dominican and No. 11 Baton Rouge High. In previous matchups this season, Mandeville topped Dominican 1-0 on Nov. 7 and defeated Baton Rouge High 2-1 on Nov. 27.
Dominating the possession throughout the first half, Mandeville finally broke through in the 29th minute when sophomore Jae’Lasha Julien’s shot found the back of the net.
Six minutes later Julien assisted on an insurance goal for Sean Esker’s squad, when her successful cross to a streaking Caroline Masson in the 35th minute helped Mandeville expand its lead to 2-0. The Skippers outshot the Gators 12-2 in the first half.
St. Amant got on the scoreboard late in the second half as freshman Sadie Bourgeois hauled in a deflection in the box and deposited the ball in the back of the net, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
It only took Mandeville four minutes to answer as Madison Morgan answered back with a blast, giving the Skippers back their all-important two goal advantage.
“When you get that third goal to get it back to a two-goal advantage it relieves a whole lot of pressure,” Morgan said. “That allowed us to not sit back and defend but sit back and possess the ball and keep it away from St. Amant.
“I thought we got off to a really good start in this match, especially in the first 10 minutes. We got St. Amant nervous from the opening whistle and we got as many shots on goal as we could and two of them got in the back of the net in the first half. Now, it’s onto the next round and we just have to reset and get ready to start the process all over again.”
The winner of District 5-I, St. Amant finishes its season 9-10-4
The game was moved to the turf field Titan Coliseum on the Lakeshore High campus because of bad weather that hampered the Mandeville area throughout the day.
In 2018 on its way to the Division I state championship match, then No. 8 Mandeville defeated No. 4 St. Amant 2-1 at The Pit in the state semifinals.