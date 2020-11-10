Talented Parkview Baptist wide receiver Andre Haynes is a team-first player who loves to block.
Parkview Baptist (5-1, 4-1) hosts Madison Prep (4-1, 3-1) in a key District 7-3A football game Friday night. Madison Prep, ranked fifth in Class 3A, is riding a three-game winning streak and Haynes is a big reason why.
“I love blocking and don’t take a play off,” said Haynes, a 5-10, 189-pound senior. “My teammates block for me, so I love doing it for them.”
A versatile player who plays offense and defense, Haynes lines up at wide receiver, running back and wildcat quarterback. He’s also a rover on defense and can play linebacker and safety.
As a freshman and sophomore, Haynes started at running back and linebacker at The Church Academy. He transferred to Parkview as a junior after the The Church Academy closed and had a more limited role.
That changed this season.
“Andre Haynes is an explosive player for us,” second-year coach Stefan LeFors said. “He’s a strong guy who is never tired and is fun to coach. He plays much faster than he runs the 40. He’s one of our better athletes.”
Haynes said he has run a 4.6-second 40-yard dash. He said his work with trainer Keith Ballard and LeFors, a former quarterback at Louisville, has helped him get the technical parts down of playing wide receiver. That includes foot placement on cuts and finishing catches.
“My strength is making the catch,” Haynes said. “Our quarterback Roman Mula is good at the back-shoulder pass.”
Haynes has scored TDs in five of Parkview's six games. He has 22 catches for 450 yards with seven TDs and has added 30 carries for 146 yards and two TDs for a team-high nine touchdowns.
Mula has five rushing touchdowns and 13 passing through the air.
Haynes' had his most spectacular catch in last week’s 44-0 win over Brusly. He snagged a one-handed 11-yard touchdown pass from Mula in the back of the end zone. Haynes said he reached out his right hand and was able to grab and fall inbounds.
“We practics stuff like that,” Haynes said. “I had good concentration and was able to finish the play.”
Haynes also scored on an 11-yard run on a direct snap in the wildcat. “We had a shift of our line and I just followed the blockers,” Haynes said.
Haynes also has had explosive pass play touchdowns (78 yards against University, 65 versus Dunham).
On defense, Haynes has 24 tackles, one interception, one sack and two tackles for loss.
“We’re a really close team this season,” Haynes said. “Roman Mula is a very good quarterback and leader. He spreads the ball around.”
Parkview senior guard Sam Hodges said he is a fan of Haynes.
“Andre is an awesome athlete with a knack for the ball,” Hodges said. “He is just one of those guys that could show up to practice feeling bad and still be in the top three during sprints. I love playing with Andre because of his motor and how he never quits on a play.”