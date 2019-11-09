Class 5A
1. Rummel (10-0) beat Jesuit 27-0
2. Catholic-BR (10-0) beat Dutchtown 70-34
3. John Curtis (9-1) beat Brother Martin 36-3
4. West Monroe (9-1) beat Ruston 21-14
5. Acadiana (10-0) beat Lafayette 20
6. Alexandria (9-1) beat West Ouachita 35-13
7. Zachary (7-2) beat Walker 35-33
8. Captain Shreve (8-2) lost to Airline 21-14
9. Hahnville (8-2) lost to Destrehan 23-21
10. Airline (8-2) beat Captain Shreve 21-14
Others receiving votes: East Ascension (8-2) beat St. Amant 34-7, Slidell (8-2) beat Northshore 34-20, Haughton (8-2) beat Parkway 38-14, Mandeville (7-3) lost to Covington 21-14, Thibodaux (7-3) lost to East St. John 21-14 in OT, Walker (7-3) lost to Zachary 35-33, Dutchtown (8-2) lost to Catholic 70-34.
Class 4A
1. Lakeshore (10-0) beat Salmen 55-0
2. St. Thomas More (8-2) beat North Vermilion 62-14
3. Karr (7-2) beat Helen Cox 13-0
4. Neville (7-2) beat Huntington 56-6
5. Assumption (9-1) beat South Lafourche 34-7
6. Bastrop (7-2) did not play
7. Northwood (7-2) beat Red River 42-21
8. Carencro (8-2) beat Westgate 35-17
9. Eunice (8-2) beat LaGrange 21-18
10. Evangel Christian (5-4) did not play
Others receiving votes: Tioga (9-1) beat Bolton 50-0, Breaux Bridge (8-2) beat Livonia 28-15, Pearl River (7-3) lost to Franklinton 43-28, Leesville (6-4) lost to Peabody 45-28, Minden (7-3) beat Franklin Parish 60-26, Westgate (7-3) lost to Carencro 35-17, Warren Easton (5-4) beat J.F. Kennedy 50-0.
Class 3A
1. St. James (10-0) beat E.D. White 38-7
2. Sterlington (9-0) beat Carroll 28-0
3. Loranger (10-0) beat Bogalusa 29-11
4. Madison Prep (9-1) beat West Feliciana 35-21
5. University (7-3) beat Baker 21-14
6. Marksville (8-2) lost Caldwell Parish 35-34
7. Iota (8-2) beat Mamou 20-0
8. De La Salle (6-3) beat Thomas Jefferson 42-0
9. Caldwell Parish (9-1) beat Marksville 35-34
10. Union Parish (6-4) beat Wossman 35-30
Others receiving votes: Carroll lost to Sterlington 28-0, Booker T. Washington-New Orleans (7-3) lost to McDonogh (35) 29-19, Lake Charles Prep (7-3) beat South Beauregard 38-28, Loyola (8-2) beat Mansfield 26-14, Bossier (7-3) beat Beekman Charter 48-16, Jena (5-4) did not play, St. Louis (7-2) beat Iowa 38-12.
Class 2A
1. Lafayette Christian (9-1) beat Welsh 55-3
2. Notre Dame (8-1) beat Port Barre 55-0
3. St. Charles (9-1) beat Cohen 35-0
4. Newman (9-1) beat South Plaquemines 45-0
5. Ferriday (9-1) beat Richwood 44-8
6. Amite (7-3) lost Kentwood 34-12
7. Dunham (9-1) beat Capitol 41-8
8. Many (7-3) beat Bunkie 56-12
9. Catholic-New Iberia (7-3) beat Franklin 48-22
10. Episcopal-BR (7-2) beat Port Allen 28-7
Others receiving votes: Pine (7-3) beat Varnado 47-32, Kentwood (6-4) beat Amite 34-12, Lakeview (6-4) lost to Winnfield 32-28, Kinder (6-4) beat Vinton 35-8.
Class 1A
1. Calvary Baptist (10-0) beat Arcadia 48-8
2. Ascension Catholic (9-0) beat St. John 62-6.
3. Vermilion Catholic (9-1) beat Central Catholic 29-0
4. Southern Lab (6-3) beat Slaughter Community Charter 56-6
5. Ouachita Christian (9-1) beat Delta Charter 41-6
6. Oberlin (10-0) beat Basile 41-13
7. Oak Grove (7-3) beat Cedar Creek 55-16
8. West St. John (7-3) beat St. Martin’s 46-3
9. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (8-2) beat St. Edmund 30-6
10. Opelousas Catholic (9-1) beat Westminster Christian 70-0
Others receiving votes: Country Day (4-4) lost to Riverside Academy 36-35, Cedar Creek (7-3) lost to Oak Grove 55-16, Haynesville (6-4) beat Homer 21-6, Logansport (5-5) beat Northwood-Lena 57-6, East Iberville (8-2) beat Ascension Christian 43-6, Grand Lake (6-4) lost to East Beauregard 30-7, White Castle (6-3) did not play.