Class 5A

1. Rummel (10-0) beat Jesuit 27-0

2. Catholic-BR (10-0) beat Dutchtown 70-34

3. John Curtis (9-1) beat Brother Martin 36-3

4. West Monroe (9-1) beat Ruston 21-14

5. Acadiana (10-0) beat Lafayette 20

6. Alexandria (9-1) beat West Ouachita 35-13

7. Zachary (7-2) beat Walker 35-33

8. Captain Shreve (8-2) lost to Airline 21-14

9. Hahnville (8-2) lost to Destrehan 23-21

10. Airline (8-2) beat Captain Shreve 21-14

Others receiving votes: East Ascension (8-2) beat St. Amant 34-7, Slidell (8-2) beat Northshore 34-20, Haughton (8-2) beat Parkway 38-14, Mandeville (7-3) lost to Covington 21-14, Thibodaux (7-3) lost to East St. John 21-14 in OT, Walker (7-3) lost to Zachary 35-33, Dutchtown (8-2) lost to Catholic 70-34.

Class 4A

1. Lakeshore (10-0) beat Salmen 55-0

2. St. Thomas More (8-2) beat North Vermilion 62-14

3. Karr (7-2) beat Helen Cox 13-0

4. Neville (7-2) beat Huntington 56-6

5. Assumption (9-1) beat South Lafourche 34-7

6. Bastrop (7-2) did not play

7. Northwood (7-2) beat Red River 42-21

8. Carencro (8-2) beat Westgate 35-17

9. Eunice (8-2) beat LaGrange 21-18

10. Evangel Christian (5-4) did not play

Others receiving votes: Tioga (9-1) beat Bolton 50-0, Breaux Bridge (8-2) beat Livonia 28-15, Pearl River (7-3) lost to Franklinton 43-28, Leesville (6-4) lost to Peabody 45-28, Minden (7-3) beat Franklin Parish 60-26, Westgate (7-3) lost to Carencro 35-17, Warren Easton (5-4) beat J.F. Kennedy 50-0.

Class 3A

1. St. James (10-0) beat E.D. White 38-7

2. Sterlington (9-0) beat Carroll 28-0

3. Loranger (10-0) beat Bogalusa 29-11

4. Madison Prep (9-1) beat West Feliciana 35-21

5. University (7-3) beat Baker 21-14

6. Marksville (8-2) lost Caldwell Parish 35-34

7. Iota (8-2) beat Mamou 20-0

8. De La Salle (6-3) beat Thomas Jefferson 42-0

9. Caldwell Parish (9-1) beat Marksville 35-34

10. Union Parish (6-4) beat Wossman 35-30

Others receiving votes: Carroll lost to Sterlington 28-0, Booker T. Washington-New Orleans (7-3) lost to McDonogh (35) 29-19, Lake Charles Prep (7-3) beat South Beauregard 38-28, Loyola (8-2) beat Mansfield 26-14, Bossier (7-3) beat Beekman Charter 48-16, Jena (5-4) did not play, St. Louis (7-2) beat Iowa 38-12.

Class 2A

1. Lafayette Christian (9-1) beat Welsh 55-3

2. Notre Dame (8-1) beat Port Barre 55-0

3. St. Charles (9-1) beat Cohen 35-0

4. Newman (9-1) beat South Plaquemines 45-0

5. Ferriday (9-1) beat Richwood 44-8

6. Amite (7-3) lost Kentwood 34-12

7. Dunham (9-1) beat Capitol 41-8

8. Many (7-3) beat Bunkie 56-12

9. Catholic-New Iberia (7-3) beat Franklin 48-22

10. Episcopal-BR (7-2) beat Port Allen 28-7

Others receiving votes: Pine (7-3) beat Varnado 47-32, Kentwood (6-4) beat Amite 34-12, Lakeview (6-4) lost to Winnfield 32-28, Kinder (6-4) beat Vinton 35-8.

Class 1A

1. Calvary Baptist (10-0) beat Arcadia 48-8

2. Ascension Catholic (9-0) beat St. John 62-6.

3. Vermilion Catholic (9-1) beat Central Catholic 29-0

4. Southern Lab (6-3) beat Slaughter Community Charter 56-6

5. Ouachita Christian (9-1) beat Delta Charter 41-6

6. Oberlin (10-0) beat Basile 41-13

7. Oak Grove (7-3) beat Cedar Creek 55-16

8. West St. John (7-3) beat St. Martin’s 46-3

9. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (8-2) beat St. Edmund 30-6

10. Opelousas Catholic (9-1) beat Westminster Christian 70-0

Others receiving votes: Country Day (4-4) lost to Riverside Academy 36-35, Cedar Creek (7-3) lost to Oak Grove 55-16, Haynesville (6-4) beat Homer 21-6, Logansport (5-5) beat Northwood-Lena 57-6, East Iberville (8-2) beat Ascension Christian 43-6, Grand Lake (6-4) lost to East Beauregard 30-7, White Castle (6-3) did not play.

