Belaire at Live Oak
7 p.m. at LOHS-Watson
RECORDS: Belaire 1-6, 0-4 in District 4-5A; Live Oak 4-3, 1-3
LAST WEEK: Belaire lost to Walker 56-0; Live Oak lost to Scotlandville 37-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BELAIRE: RB Keston Johnson, DB Tremell Harrell; LIVE OAK: RB Hagen Long, LB Gabe Kimble, DB Cameron Dickerson.
NOTEWORTHY: Live Oak will again be without RB Kee Hawkins (722 rushing yards), who is sidelined with an ankle injury … Belaire plays a Livingston Parish team on a Thursday for the second straight week.
East Iberville vs. Southern Lab
7 p.m. at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium
RECORDS: East Iberville 4-3, 0-2 in District 6-1A; Southern Lab 6-1, 2-0
LAST WEEK: East Iberville lost to Kentwood 33-0; Southern Lab beat Ascension Catholic 22-19
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST IBERVILLE: OL/DL Justin Hollins, LB Lester Joseph, QB Mike Triplett; SOUTHERN LAB: RB Latrell Pruitt, SS/LB Jabar Triplett, WR Theodore Knox.
NOTEWORTHY: Southern Lab is ranked third among LSWA’s Class 1A top 10 … LSU commitment Tyrion Davis has 1,507 rushing yards and 18 TDs … EIHS was 4-1 in predistrict action.
North Central vs. Catholic-PC
7 p.m. at NRG Field-New Roads
RECORDS: North Central 1-6, 0-3 in District 5-1A; Catholic-PC 6-1, 3-0
LAST WEEK: North Central lost to Sacred Heart-VP 54-12; Catholic-PC beat Loreauville 55-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: NORTH CENTRAL: ATH Jalen Smith; CATHOLIC-PC: DE Will Dunham, WR Chayse Buriege, OT Reed Lambert.
NOTEWORTHY: Catholic-PC moved into the LSWA’s Class 1A poll for the first time this season at No. 10 this week … Colin Grezaffi has 804 rushing yards and 13 TDs to help pace the CHSPC offense.
Plaquemine vs. St. Michael
7 p.m. at Olympia Stadium
RECORDS: Plaquemine 5-2, 2-0 in District 6-4A; St. Michael 4-3, 1-1
LAST WEEK: Plaquemine beat Parkview Baptist 34-15; St. Michael lost to Lutcher 48-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PLAQUEMINE: DB J’Vonte Powers, RB Earl Young, QB Herb Thomas; ST. MICHAEL: OL/DL Chandler Courreges, RB Matt Howard, SS/RB Phillip Hines.
NOTEWORTHY: Plaquemine moved back into the LSWA’s Class 4A poll at No. 10 this week … RB Melvin McClay has 799 rushing yards for PHS … Both teams prefer to run the ball.