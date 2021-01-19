WALKER — Denham Springs High School made a game of it for a half before experience and size began to pay dividends for Walker.
The Wildcats opened a 20-point lead in the third quarter and was able to tap the brakes as they coasted in for a 54-40 nondistrict win over the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night.
“Denham does a great job of controlling tempo,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “Our message leading up to the game was just to methodically win each quarter, and I thought we did that.
“Once we got it going we got some transition points and looked good.”
Ja’Cory Thomas, Gavin Harris and Donald Butler each had transition dunks for Walker (11-5), which is rated No. 11 in the latest unofficial LHSAA Class 5A power ratings. The transition baskets helped Walker shoot 51% (24 for 47) from the field.
The Wildcats also controlled the boards, outrebounding Denham Springs 34-20.
Harris finished with 19 points to lead all scorers. Warren Young chipped in with 12 points.
Denham Springs (11-10) tried to make up ground shooting 3-pointers, but made only 4 of 18 shots behind the arc. Elijah Gilmore scored 10 points to lead the Jackets.
“It was a three-point game with 45 seconds left in the half, and our margin of error is really slim right now,” Denham Springs coach Kevin Caballero said. “I still thought at halftime that it was a game. We needed to convert more free throws, but we’re not missing them on purpose.”
The Yellow Jackets trailed 23-20 after Nick Cosby made one of two free throws with two minutes left in the first half. Gilmore’s steal gave the Yellow Jackets a chance to get closer, but they didn’t get off a shot.
Walker’s Kedric Brown stole the ball, and the Wildcats were on their way to a 6-0 run in the final minute of the half.
Denham Springs scored the first bucket of the second half, but Walker outscored the Jackets 16-3 the rest of the third quarter. The run got started when Butler scored after grabbing an offensive rebound.
Walker made its last seven shots of the quarter and led 45-25 entering the fourth quarter.
In the first quarter, Denham Springs trailed 7-3 before battling back. Garrett Guillory’s three-point play helped the Jackets take an 8-7 lead.
Walker led 16-12 after one quarter, and 20-18 midway through the second.
The teams are rivals in district 4-5A, but the game was a non-district contest. A second game, scheduled for Feb. 16 at Denham Springs, will count in the league standings.