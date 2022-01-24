When my phone rang Monday afternoon and I saw it was a call from a colleague, I immediately answered. Finding answers for some questions he posed after that was tougher.
Like a lot of people out there, he was curious to know what might happen at the LHSAA convention that begins Wednesday at the Crowne Plaza.
For me, and I suspect for plenty of schools and coaches, the outlook is cloudy — much like the skies outside. There is some visibility, depending on who you talk to. But what does that mean?
There are multiple proposals to bring the LHSAA’s Class 5A select and nonselect schools back together for championship honors in the sports that are split in 2022-23 — football, boys/girls basketball, baseball and softball.
Those items will be voted on in the Class 5A meeting Friday morning before the general assembly meeting. There is a 1A class meeting proposal for football that will happen around the same time.
You do not have to be a Rhodes Scholar to see that there is potentially a lot riding on this. The notion of one class, particularly 5A, coming back together, has been talked about for years.
And the idea is now being put to the test. All class meeting votes require a simple majority to pass, an easier threshold than the two-thirds vote required in the general meeting.
A few attempts to unite the select/nonselect groups in a general assembly vote came close but fell short of the two-thirds threshold. Whether the class vote provides a breakthrough remains to be seen.
When I get asked which team is going to win a game, my response is — that’s why we are here. The same goes for LHSAA votes.
I have seen the vote tallies from the original split football in 2013 and the later vote to split the other sports posted online. As intriguing as that is, those results are purely anecdotal in 2022.
Why? Because the turnover rate among LHSAA member principals who do the voting are high – approximately one-third about every two to three years.
This also brings up another new caveat for 2022 — principals can designate in advance to have either an assistant principal or athletic director to vote for them this year.
That takes care of one of my pet peeves. If a principal is unable to attend because of school duties or another issue, their school was not part of the decision-making process.
Will it make a difference? It could, particularly if you put a number of athletic directors into the voting mix.
With the prospect of many voters charged with voting on a split-related item for the first time, it may be a new ballgame apart from what select/nonselect factions think is fair or unfair.
Though most of us look at what has happened over the past nine years, this vote may be less about that and more about something else — how LHSAA schools see high school athletics now.
How much can things change in 10 years? We may get an answer.