During the summer, when no one knew if there would be a high school football season because of COVID-19, the two coaches pondered the possibilities.
What if Scotlandville and Zachary were undefeated? What if both teams were ranked in the top 10 when it was time to play their District 4-5A game.
Those what ifs are now reality as third-ranked Zachary (4-0, 2-0) meets No. 9 Scotlandville (5-0, 2-0) at 3 p.m. at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium.
“Both Lester (Ricard, SHS coach) and I thought this was possible, but as crazy as things are we did not know if it would happen,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “A lot of people don’t put much stock in district play or district titles. But that is not us.
“Now obviously, this game won’t win a district title for either of us. If there is a title to be won, we want it. And playing Scotlandville puts us in position to do that.”
Because COVID-19 attendance limits would have allowed a small crowd at the Hornets’ stadium, Ricard approached Southern University about using Mumford. Playing in a larger stadium will allow for more fans, bands, etc.
“I asked Brewerton to make sure they bring their band,” Ricard said. “It should be a great atmosphere and you know, these kids deserve that, and so do both schools.”
What type of game the 4-5A showdown becomes remains to be seen. Penalties hampered the Hornets in a 16-8 win over Central in Week 5. Zachary raced past Denham Springs a week ago despite having 16 players quarantined after COVID-19 contact tracing.
Those players will miss this game too. The group includes wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr., an LSU commitment. Ricard downplays the COVID factor.
“We expect to get Zachary’s best shot,” Ricard said. “I think their receiving corps is elite without Chris Hilton. What you have is two teams with talented players and a similar approach to the game in a lot of ways. Which one will impose its will on the other? We’ll see.”
Both teams have talented sophomore quarterbacks with Power 5 scholarship offers and running backs who have gained their share of acclaim.
Scotlandville’s C’zavian “Zae” Teasett has an Ole Miss offer and 841 yards with 12 touchdowns. Eli Holstein has 823 yards and 6 touchdowns, along with scholarship offers from LSU and Alabama. The Hornets’ Marlon Gunn Jr. leads area 5A/4A rushers with 648 yards and 11 total TDs.
Connor Wisham of Zachary played safety a year ago before returning to his natural running back position. Wisham has 437 yards and 11 TDs.
“Gunn is special. And he is a big part of what they do,” Brewerton said. “Connor has been so good for us. I made the decision to move him to defense when he was a freshman, and I was wrong about that.”
Brewerton expects a battle to control the line of scrimmage to be pivotal too.
“This is the kind of game you want to be part of,” Brewerton said.