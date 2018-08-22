Here's an in-depth preview of the 2018 high school football season for District 4-5A.
Belaire
Coach: Kevin Jackson (7-11)
2017: 2-8
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
QB Jamal Brown (6-2, 190, Sr.), *RB Keston Johnson (5-10, 200, Sr.), *SE Tremell Harrell (6-0, 190, Sr.), *OT Tyricie Cannon (6-0, 230, Sr.), C Devonte Robinson (6-0, 235, Sr.), OT Micheal Bell (6-0, 230, So.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*LB Deondre Besseye (5-10, 240, Sr.), *LB Deangelo Wicks (5-11, 210, Sr.), *DB Robert Bradley (6-1, 185, Sr.), *DB Tremell Harrell (6-0, 190, Sr.)
*--denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
The Bengals have the deck stacked against them for two reasons. They are still working to get beyond the shadows of 2016 LHSAA sanctions and have enrollment that dropped below the 5A level when Istrouma opened last year. Belaire needs to win early in the preseason to gain some momentum.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
Offense will be a key, with a solid group of returning starters led by RB Keston Johnson. If the Bengals can limit mistakes on offense they can give the defense more time to develop.
Central
Coach: Sid Edwards (144-66)
2017: 4-7
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*QB Sam Kenerson (5-11, 165, Jr.), *RB Isaiah Rankins (5-8, 160, Jr.), *TE Le'Derrick Thomas (5-11, 180, Sr.), *TE Parker Evans (6-2, 205, Sr.), *SE Destin Franklin (5-6, 140, Sr.), SE Jaylyn Murphy (6-2, 185, Sr.), OT Peyton Hunt (6-3, 280, Sr.), *OG Dakota Dupree (5-8, 190, Sr.), *OT Andrew Cangelosi (5-11, 220, Jr.), *OG Logan Scott (6-2, 260, Jr.), *C Max Bryant (5-11, 230, Sr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
DE Skylar Scott (6-0, 230, So.), DE Tyler Scott (6-1, 230, So.), *DT Jovonte Whiten (5-11, 225, Jr.), DT Tyler James (5-9, 220, Sr.), *LB Drew Lasseigne (6-3, 225, Sr.), LB Mathew Hunt (5-11, 195, Sr.), *DB Jacoby Putman (5-10, 170, Sr.), DB Anthony Shaffer (6-0, 200, Sr.), DB Harold Henderson (5-10, 165, Jr.), DB Parker Evans (6-2, 205, Sr.), DB Kam Sartin (5-11, 175, Sr.)
*--denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
Finding a level of consistency and avoiding injuries at key positions will be pivotal for the Wildcats. In QB Sam Kenerson, Central has a dynamic playmaker who should be better as a second-year starter.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
A balanced number of returning starters on offense and defense is a strength for the Wildcats. In powerful 4-5A, Central is cast and an underdog and the Wildcats can make that a strength.
Denham Springs
Coach: Bill Conides (40-11)
2017: 6-4
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
QB Luke Lunsford (6-3, 200), *RB Treveon Muse (5-10, 218), *WR DJ Williams (6-1, 198), *WR Kaleb Drummer (5-8, 168), *WR/TE Brycen Longley (6-1, 211), *WR Hunter Bond (6-1, 191), LT Alex Harris (6-3, 278), *LG Jake Evans (6-1, 269), *C Lake Thorburn (6-3, 265), RG Leo Montanez (5-10, 215), *RT Braylon Elerby (6-3, 284)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DE Kaydon Berard (6-0, 245, Jr.), DE Katgut Hart (5-11, 211, Sr.), DT Choppa Johnson (5-10, 227, So.), *LB Tristan Duhe (6-0, 207, Jr.), LB Davion Nassri (6-0, 218, Sr.), LB Brennan Leblanc (5-10, 209, Sr.), *DB Cade Cole (5-9, 190, Jr.), DB Hayden Horne (6-3, 200, Jr.), *DB Caleb Young (6-0, 178, Sr.), DB EJ Burgess (6-0, 183, Sr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
It is no secret that DSHS coach Bill Conides loves to throw the ball and in his second season the Yellow Jackets will likely go as far as QB Luke Lunsford and the offense move them. Ball-control by pass? It can happen.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
With only a handful of defensive starters returning, Conides “Modern football” offense will take center stage. The Yellow Jackets also are more athletic than others may see.
Live Oak
Coach: Brett Beard (48-45)
2017: 7-6
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*QB Sal Palermo (6-2, 195, Sr.), *RB Kee Hawkins (5-11, 230, Jr.), *OL Matt Kiger (6-2, 255, Sr.), OL Kevin Bowen (5-11, 270, Jr.), OL Lofflin Coley (6-0, 285, Sr.), OL Will Lemoine (6-2, 220, Jr.), OL Gage Thibodaux (6-3, 270, Sr.), *RB Hagen Long (6-0, 220, Jr.), WR Grant Richardson (6-2, 170, Sr.), WR Darian Ricard (6-1, 150, Jr.), HB Wesley Daigle (5-10, 195, Sr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DL Jalen Lee (6-4, 290, Jr.), *SS Eli Johnson (6-0, 200, Sr.), DL Tyler Braun (6-2, 220, Jr.), *DL Peyton Johnson (6-1, 205, Sr.), OLB Bret McCoy (6-0, 200, Jr.), OLB Austin Bozeman (6-0, 195, Sr.), *ILB Blake Robinson (6-1, 225, Sr.), *ILB Gabe Kimble (5-11, 235, Jr.), *FS Cameron Dickerson 5-11, 180, Sr.), CB Tanner Martin (5-11, 185, Sr.), CB Taylor Martin (5-11, 185, Sr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
After advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time in school history last fall, the Eagles look to soar again. An offensive change to I-Flex is notable. Look for RB Kee Hawkins emerge as one of the area’s top rushers.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
Confidence is major advantage for any football program and the Eagles have it, thanks to last year’s playoff run. The Eagles returning cast is solid too.
Scotlandville
Coach: Jules Sullen (58-45)
2017: 9-2
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*TE Colby Turner (6-4, 220, Jr.), *SE Jalen Womack (6-1, 200, Sr.), *OT Martrell Thomas (6-0, 240, Jr.), OG Spence Thomas (6-3, 250, Jr.), C Devonte Campbell (6-0, 245, Jr.), OG Jacore Joseph (6-3, 270, Jr.), OT Kendrick Ryans (6-0, 230, Jr.), *QB Cameron Armstead (5-10, 175, Sr.), RB Jacorey James (5-11, 175, Sr.), RB Jerimiah Arvis (5-5, 180, Jr.), *RB Jontrail Taylor (5-9, 170, Sr.), K/P Cole Crenshaw (Jr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
DE Tyler Annison (6-1, 220, Sr.), *DE Davin Myers (6-1, 265, Sr.), *DT William Myers (6-0, 310, Sr.), DT Courtney Daigle (6-0, 315, Sr.), *LB Jimyen Rufit (6-1, 220, Sr.), LB Daryl Henderson (5-11, 205, Sr.), LB Mike Brown (5-11, 190, So.), LB Javon Grisby (5-11, 180, So.), DB Chris Daigle (5-11, 180, Jr.), DB Briston Jake (5-10, 175, Sr.), DB Nick Williams (5-10, 175, Sr.)
*--denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
The Hornets are the X-Factor this season in 4-5A. There’s a first-year head coach in Jules Sullen and two stars, RB Trenton Charles and DB Kelvin Joseph, graduated. Talent remains, but how fast can Scotlandville put it all together? We’ll see.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
QB Cameron Armstead is back and so does WR Jalen Womack on offense. The Hornets have size and speed on defense, which never hurts, and can damage opponents.
Walker
Coach: Lester Ricard Jr. (11-10)
2017: 6-5
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*WR Trent Montgomery (6-3, 180), *WR Jalen Cook (6-1, 185), WR Brian Thomas (6-4, 190), HB Liam Diagle (5-6, 190), RB Demitri Wright (5-8, 180), OL Garrett Emmons (6-2, 220), OL Zachary Zim/Blade Thompson, OL Timmy Lawson (6-1, 260), OL TJ Taylor (6-1, 290), OL Isiah Zachery (6-3, 290) P/K Bradly Cain (5-8, 170), QB Landon Adams/Christian Ard/Ethan McMasters
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
OLB Ke'Andre Ventress (5-10, 210), OLB Dakota Wilson/Tyler Whittington, DL Kobe Baylock (6-1, 290), DL Jerome Wilson (5-8, 270), DL Dylan Sharp (6-3, 220), SS Keondre Brown (6-0, 200), *SS BJ Lockhart (5-8, 185), FS Calvin Watson (5-10, 180), DB Kolbe Moncree (6-1, 175), DB TJ Briley (5-9, 180)
*--denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
This could be the year the Wildcats make history with a deep playoff run in Class 5A. Walker is loaded at the skill positions. How quickly first-year starters on the offensive line develop is crucial.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
The skill players led by WRs Jalen Cook, Trent Montgomery and Brian Thomas. All three QBs are impressive too, along with DB BJ Lockhart.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 at Dutchtown
Sept. 6 at Broadmoor
Sept. 14 Slidell
Sept. 21 Parkview Baptist
Sept. 28 at Scotlandville*
Oct. 5 at Zachary*
Oct. 12 Belaire*
Oct. 19 Denham Springs*
Oct. 26 Live Oak*
Nov. 2 at Central*
*--denotes district game
Zachary
Coach: David Brewerton (105-36)
2017: 13-2
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*QB Keilon Brown (6-1, 183, Jr.), RB Ryan Allen (5-8, 175, Jr.), SE Chris Hilton (6-1, 170, So.), *TE Buddy Davis (6-2, 200, Sr.), *SE Kris Simmons (6-2, 185, Sr.), *SE Chandler Whitfield (5-9, 160, Sr.), *OT Trelon Harris (6-3, 320, Sr.), OG Myles Snowden (5-11, 295, Sr.), *C Kolby Matthews (5-11, 295, Sr.), OG Dylan Landry (6-0, 210, Jr.), *OT Caleb Johnson (6-1, 270, Sr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DE Charles Selders (6-0, 200, Jr.), *DT Caleb Jackson (6-1, 250, Sr.), DT Hunter Bell (5-10, 240, Sr.), DE Cedric Brown (6-1, 229, So.), *LB Kenyon Martin (5-11, 185, Jr.), *LB Taylor Milton (6-2, 212, Sr.), *LB Wes Brady (6-0, 225, Sr.), *LB Maverick McClure (6-2, 210, Jr.), *DB Tyler Judson (6-0, 190, Sr.), DB Kendell Cleveland (5-11, 165, Sr.), DB Sean Burrell (5-11, 175, Jr.)
*--denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
The Broncos have won two 5A titles in the last three years and should be among the favorites again. Can Zachary do it again? The talent and confidence to do it is certainly there.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
QB Keilon Brown developed into an elite player last year and if new starters on the OL develop quickly the Broncos should not miss a beat. LB Wes Brady and DB Tyler Judson, an Ole Miss commitment lead the defense.
FORECAST
District 4-5A has emerged as one the best, if not the best Class 5A district in Louisiana over the last three years. Expect more of the same this year. Defending 5A champion Zachary and quarterfinalist Live Oak figure to lead the charge with the Broncos being a favorite to repeat in 4-5A and 5A. Division I semifinalist Scotlandville has a new coach and lots of talent. Possibilities abound for others, led by Walker.
1, Zachary. 2, Live Oak. 3, Walker and Scotlandville. 5, Denham Springs. 6, Central. 7, Belaire.
TOP PLAYERS
KEILON BROWN, QB, ZACHARY: What can Brown do for the Broncos in 2018? Thanks to the fact that he earned all-state honors and led his team to a 5A title as a sophomore, Brown has raised his own ceiling with 2,125 passing yards and 1,188 rushing yards. But it will be fun to see what happens.
JALEN COOK, WR, WALKER: Another electrifying junior, Cook excelled in his first football season last fall with 27 catches for 477 yards and 5 TDs. The good news? The Wildcats have other impressive targets that should open up opportunities for Cook, who helped Walker win a 5A basketball title last spring.
WES BRADY, LB, ZACHARY: You won’t find Brady’s name at the top of recruiting lists, but his uncanny nose for the football served the Broncos well during their run to the Class 5A title last fall. He sits in the middle of a defense that helps set the tone and should be even more comfortable calling the signals.
TOP GAMES
Zachary at Scotlandville, Oct. 26
Central at Denham Springs, Oct. 26
Live Oak at Walker, Oct. 26
BEST RIVALRY
Zachary at Scotlandville haven’t been rivals long, but many of their games have been notable. The Broncos’ blowout win in the rain last year not withstanding, Scotlandville win in 2016 and went to a Division I title game. A 2015 win was a springboard to Zachary’s first title.
BY THE NUMBERS
5
The district returns five starting quarterbacks, providing quite a base of strength for a group of seven teams.
71
Central and Denham Springs will meet for the 71st time. Their rivalry dates all the way back to 1948.
58
Number Denham Springs OL Jake Evans wears, honoring the late Joey Chustz, a former star and assistant coach.
620
The squat lift total by 170-pound Walker DB B.J. Lockhart during summer workouts that went viral on video.
Schedules
Belaire
Aug. 31 at White Castle
Sept. 7 Northeast
Sept. 14 at Brusly
Sept. 21 at Denham Springs*
Sept. 28 at Central*
Oct. 5 at Scotlandville*
Oct. 12 at Walker*
Oct. 19 at Live Oak*
Oct. 26 at Glen Oaks
Nov. 1 at Zachary*
Central
Aug. 31 Dunham
Sept. 7 at Dutchtown
Open date
Sept. 21 Scotlandville*
Sept. 28 Belaire*
Oct. 5 at Live Oak*
Oct. 12 Brusly
Oct. 19 Zachary*
Oct. 26 at Denham Springs*
Nov. 2 Walker*
Denham Springs
Aug. 31 at Hammond
Sept. 7 Ponchatoula
Sept. 14 Fontainebleau
Sept. 21 Belaire*
Sept. 28 at Live Oak*
Oct. 5 Ferriday
Oct. 12 Zachary*
Oct. 19 at Walker*
Oct. 26 Central*
Nov. 2 Scotlandville*
*--denotes district game
Live Oak
Aug. 31 Woodlawn-BR
Sept. 7 at Mandeville
Sept. 14 West Feliciana
Sept. 21 at Zachary*
Sept. 28 Denham Springs*
Oct. 5 Central*
Oct. 12 at Scotlandville*
Oct. 19 Belaire*
Oct. 26 at Walker*
Nov. 2 at Holy Cross
Scotlandville
Aug. 31 McKinley
Sept. 7 Madison Prep
Sept. 14 at Southern Lab
Sept. 21 at Central*
Sept. 28 Walker*
Oct. 5 Belaire*
Oct. 12 Live Oak*
Open date
Oct. 26 Zachary*
Nov. 2 at Denham Springs*
Walker
Aug. 31 at Dutchtown
Sept. 6 at Broadmoor
Sept. 14 Slidell
Sept. 21 Parkview Baptist
Sept. 28 at Scotlandville*
Oct. 5 at Zachary*
Oct. 12 Belaire*
Oct. 19 Denham Springs*
Oct. 26 Live Oak*
Nov. 2 at Central*
Zachary
Aug. 31 at Northshore
Sept. 7 at Catholic-BR
Sept. 14 Madison Prep
Sept. 21 Live Oak*
Sept. 28 University Lab
Oct. 5 Walker*
Oct. 12 at Denham Springs*
Oct. 19 at Central*
Oct. 26 at Scotlandville*
Nov. 2 Belaire*
*--denotes district games