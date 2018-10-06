IMG_3049.JPG

East Ascension's Evan Copeland runs against Lutcher on Sept. 1.

Thursday

Local area

Belaire (4-5A) at Walker (4-5A)

Tara (6-4A) at Woodlawn (6-4A)

Baker (6-3A) vs. Madison Prep (6-3A) at Memorial Stadium

West Feliciana (6-3A) vs. Mentorship (6-3A) at Olympia Stadium

Port Allen (8-2A) at Episcopal (8-2A)

Kentwood (6-1A) at East Iberville (6-1A)

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Brusly (6-3A) at Central (4-5A)

Zachary (4-5A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)

Live Oak (4-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)

East Ascension (5-5A) at Broadmoor (5-5A)

McKinley (5-5A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Olympia Stadium

Dutchtown (5-5A) at St. Amant (5-5A)

St. Michael (6-4A) at Lutcher (6-4A)

Parkview Baptist (6-4A) at Plaquemine (6-4A)

Baton Rouge area

University (6-3A) at Glen Oaks (6-3A)

Jewel Sumner (7-3A) at Albany (7-3A)

St. Charles (10-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (10-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

St. James (10-3A) at Haynes (10-3A)

Dunham (8-2A) vs. Capitol (8-2A) at Memorial Stadium

Church School (8-2A) at East Feliciana (8-2A)

Springfield (9-2A) at St. Helena (9-2A)

Delcambre (6-2A) a Ascension Christian (6-1A)

Westminster Christian (5-1A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at NRG Field-New Roads

Beekman Charter (2-2A) at Slaughter Community Charter (5-1A)

Ascension Catholic (6-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at Mumford Stadium

St. John-Plaquemine (6-1A) at White Castle (6-1A)

Acadiana

Sam Houston (3-5A) at Acadiana (3-5A)

Barbe (3-5A) at New Iberia (3-5A)

Lafayette (3-5A) at Comeaux (3-5A)

Sam Houston (3-5A) at Acadiana (3-5A)

LaGrange (3-5A) a Sulphur (3-5A)

Westgate (4-4A) at Carencro (4-4A)

Northside (4-4A) at Rayne (4-4A)

Teurlings (4-4A) at St. Thomas More (4-4A)

Opelousas (5-4A) at Beau Chene (5-4A)

Livonia (5-4A) at Breaux Bridge (5-4A)

Cecilia (5-4A) at St. Martinville (5-4A)

Church Point (5-3A) at Iota (5-3A)

Crowley (5-3A) at Mamou (5-3A)

Pine Prairie (5-3A) at Eunice (5-3A)

Port Barre (5-3A) at Northwest (5-3A)

Abbeville (8-3A) at Patterson (8-3A)

Kaplan (8-3A) at Berwick (8-3A)

North Vermilion (8-3A) at Erath (8-3A)

Notre Dame (5-2A) at Lake Charles College Prep (4-3A)

Ville Platte (5-2A) at Kinder (5-2A

Ascension Episcopal (6-2A) at Franklin (6-2A)

Loreauville (6-2A) at Catholic-New Iberia (6-2A)

West St. Mary (6-2A) at Jeanerette (6-2A)

Lafayette Christian (7-1A) at Centerville (7-1A)

Vermilion Catholic (7-1A) a Gueydan (7-1A)

Hanson (7-1A) at Highland Baptist (7-1A)

Southeast

Covington (6-5A) at Fontainebleau (6-5A)

Hammond (6-5A) at Northshore (6-5A)

Mandeville (6-5A) at Slidell (6-5A)

Ponchatoula (6-5A) at St. Paul’s (6-5A)

Lakeshore (8-4A) at H.L. Bourgeois (7-5A)

Central Lafourche (7-5A) at Destrehan (7-5A)

Terrebonne (7-5A) at East St. John (7-5A)

Thibodaux (7-5A) at Hahnville (7-5A)

Assumption (7-4A) at Ellender (7-4A)

Morgan City (7-4A) at South Lafourche (7-4A)

E.D. White (7-4A) at South Terrebonne (7-4A)

Central Catholic (7-1A) at Vandebilt (7-4A)

Franklinton (8-4A) at Neville (2-4A)

Hannan (7-3A) at Thomas Jefferson (9-3A)

Bogalusa (7-3A) at Loranger (7-3A)

Amite (8-2A) at Pope John Paul II (8-2A)

Pine (8-2A) at Independence (8-2A)

St. Thomas Aquinas (8-2A) at Northlake Christian (8-2A)

Newman (9-2A) at Riverside (9-2A)

West St. John (8-1A) at Covenant Christian (8-1A)

Varnado (8-1A) at St. Martin’s (8-1A)

