Thursday
Local area
Belaire (4-5A) at Walker (4-5A)
Tara (6-4A) at Woodlawn (6-4A)
Baker (6-3A) vs. Madison Prep (6-3A) at Memorial Stadium
West Feliciana (6-3A) vs. Mentorship (6-3A) at Olympia Stadium
Port Allen (8-2A) at Episcopal (8-2A)
Kentwood (6-1A) at East Iberville (6-1A)
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Brusly (6-3A) at Central (4-5A)
Zachary (4-5A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)
Live Oak (4-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)
East Ascension (5-5A) at Broadmoor (5-5A)
McKinley (5-5A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Olympia Stadium
Dutchtown (5-5A) at St. Amant (5-5A)
St. Michael (6-4A) at Lutcher (6-4A)
Parkview Baptist (6-4A) at Plaquemine (6-4A)
Baton Rouge area
University (6-3A) at Glen Oaks (6-3A)
Jewel Sumner (7-3A) at Albany (7-3A)
St. Charles (10-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (10-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
St. James (10-3A) at Haynes (10-3A)
Dunham (8-2A) vs. Capitol (8-2A) at Memorial Stadium
Church School (8-2A) at East Feliciana (8-2A)
Springfield (9-2A) at St. Helena (9-2A)
Delcambre (6-2A) a Ascension Christian (6-1A)
Westminster Christian (5-1A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at NRG Field-New Roads
Beekman Charter (2-2A) at Slaughter Community Charter (5-1A)
Ascension Catholic (6-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at Mumford Stadium
St. John-Plaquemine (6-1A) at White Castle (6-1A)
Acadiana
Sam Houston (3-5A) at Acadiana (3-5A)
Barbe (3-5A) at New Iberia (3-5A)
Lafayette (3-5A) at Comeaux (3-5A)
LaGrange (3-5A) a Sulphur (3-5A)
Westgate (4-4A) at Carencro (4-4A)
Northside (4-4A) at Rayne (4-4A)
Teurlings (4-4A) at St. Thomas More (4-4A)
Opelousas (5-4A) at Beau Chene (5-4A)
Livonia (5-4A) at Breaux Bridge (5-4A)
Cecilia (5-4A) at St. Martinville (5-4A)
Church Point (5-3A) at Iota (5-3A)
Crowley (5-3A) at Mamou (5-3A)
Pine Prairie (5-3A) at Eunice (5-3A)
Port Barre (5-3A) at Northwest (5-3A)
Abbeville (8-3A) at Patterson (8-3A)
Kaplan (8-3A) at Berwick (8-3A)
North Vermilion (8-3A) at Erath (8-3A)
Notre Dame (5-2A) at Lake Charles College Prep (4-3A)
Ville Platte (5-2A) at Kinder (5-2A
Ascension Episcopal (6-2A) at Franklin (6-2A)
Loreauville (6-2A) at Catholic-New Iberia (6-2A)
West St. Mary (6-2A) at Jeanerette (6-2A)
Lafayette Christian (7-1A) at Centerville (7-1A)
Vermilion Catholic (7-1A) a Gueydan (7-1A)
Hanson (7-1A) at Highland Baptist (7-1A)
Southeast
Covington (6-5A) at Fontainebleau (6-5A)
Hammond (6-5A) at Northshore (6-5A)
Mandeville (6-5A) at Slidell (6-5A)
Ponchatoula (6-5A) at St. Paul’s (6-5A)
Lakeshore (8-4A) at H.L. Bourgeois (7-5A)
Central Lafourche (7-5A) at Destrehan (7-5A)
Terrebonne (7-5A) at East St. John (7-5A)
Thibodaux (7-5A) at Hahnville (7-5A)
Assumption (7-4A) at Ellender (7-4A)
Morgan City (7-4A) at South Lafourche (7-4A)
E.D. White (7-4A) at South Terrebonne (7-4A)
Central Catholic (7-1A) at Vandebilt (7-4A)
Franklinton (8-4A) at Neville (2-4A)
Hannan (7-3A) at Thomas Jefferson (9-3A)
Bogalusa (7-3A) at Loranger (7-3A)
Amite (8-2A) at Pope John Paul II (8-2A)
Pine (8-2A) at Independence (8-2A)
St. Thomas Aquinas (8-2A) at Northlake Christian (8-2A)
Newman (9-2A) at Riverside (9-2A)
West St. John (8-1A) at Covenant Christian (8-1A)
Varnado (8-1A) at St. Martin’s (8-1A)