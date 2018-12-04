Scotlandville broke open a close game with a fourth-quarter surge, and the Hornets went on to post a 61-50 win over The Dunham School in a battle of teams that won LHSAA titles last season.
The game was tied at 39 early in the fourth quarter before Scotlandville (10-0) scored the next seven points. Dunham (7-2) got within three points twice, the last time at 48-45 when it had the ball with less than three minutes to play.
Dunham got off four shots, three from 3-point range and grabbed three offensive rebounds on the possession but failed to score. Scotlandville hit 8 of 10 free throws down the stretch to put away its second win over defending Division III champion Dunham in five days.
“To come in here against this program and get a win in this gym, that says something about this group of guys we have,” said Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample, whose team won the Division I title last season.
The loss of star guard Ja'Vonte Smart, now a freshman at LSU, has Scotlandville eager to show it can continue to win without him.
“Ja'Vonte was probably the most decorated high school player in Louisiana history, but now we have something to prove,” Sample said. “No disrespect to other teams, but our guys are playing with a chip on their shoulder.”
Scotlandville’s Reece Beekman was the game’s top scorer with 23 points. Also pitching in were Carvell Teasett, who made four 3-pointers on his way to 18 points and Tai’Ron Joseph who scored 14.
Dunham held a late lead against Scotlandville in a tournament game at Hamilton Christian. The Tigers lost that lead and eventually the game, 60-58. This time, Dunham got shots it liked, but they didn’t fall.
“We just didn’t make open shots,” Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley said. “The guys who normally make them didn’t make them. Maybe that had something to do with the environment, maybe it had something to do with the situation and maybe it had something to do with the team that you’re playing.”
Jordan Wright led Dunham with 18 points, Carlos Stewart had 13, and Salle Wilson scored 11 in a game that brought out high intensity from both teams.
“Somebody said to me the other day this has almost turned into a rivalry with Scotlandville,” Pixley said. “Well, first of all, its not a rivalry until we beat them, but from an intensity standpoint it was better than some playoff games because you’re playing the (Division I) state champs.”
Dunham returns to action Thursday when it plays at Opelousas. Scotlandville will travel to New Orleans on Friday for a game at Landry-Walker, a Class 5A finalist last season.