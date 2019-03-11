Baseball
St. Augustine 11, Runnels 1
Runnels 000 01 —1 2 6
St. Augustine 100 46—11 10 1
W — Kabrel Johnson. L — Trent King. Leaders: RUNNELS: Collin Bueche (1-2), Justin Taliaferro (1-2, run); ST. AUGUSTINE: Jordan Vidato (3-4, 3 RBIs), Herb Watts (2-3, 2 runs), Emari Evans (3-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs), Eddie Davis (2-3, run, RBI)
Girls tennis
BR High vs. Ascension Catholic-East Iberville
Singles
Sofia Akinniyi, Baton Rouge High def. Caroline Rome 6-0, 6-0
Jhansi Yadlapati, Baton Rouge High def. Briana Lee 6-0, 6-0
Parkview Baptist 5, Dunham 0
Singles
Emily Wroten, Parkview Baptist def. Elizabeth McFeaters, Dunham 6-0, 6-0
Micah Long won via forfeit
Doubles
Grace Mele-Madeline Lefaux def. Ashley McCarthy-Anna Katherine Slaton 6-0, 6-0
McKinley Sherman-Kate Kratzberg def. Kaliie Lodrigue-Sara Breland 6-0, 6-0
Kristen Caughman-Amanda Blakey def. Joylee Fair-Hailey Fair 6-1, 6-0
Zachary 3, Woodlawn 2
Singles
Leah Medine, Woodlawn-BR def. Ava Baudoin 6-0, 6-0
Allison Fowler, Zachary def. Emily Cowell 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Halle Medine-Elsa Pearce (Woodlawn-BR) def. Grace Booth Machaela Neal 6-1, 6-4
Hudson Trotti-Jamie Stagg ( Zachary) def. Trinh Nguyen- Christian Jones 6-4, 6-0
Julia Schlorke-Alexis Oukes (Zachary) def. Tia Bryant-Jennifer Robertson 6-0, 6-0
University 5, Episcopal 0
Singles
Lindy Hataway, University def. Holly King, Episcopal 6-0, 6-1
Mary-Clare Beacham def. Julia Frasier 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
Maura Blanchfield-Mary Ellen Longmire def. Ellie Sim-Emily White 6-1, 6-1
Julia Flake-Macy Bush def. Anna Katherine Whaley-Halle Roman 6-3, 6-3
Hannah Kaplan-Zoe Joubert def. Eden Guirard-Elaine Gboloo 6-2, 6-3
Episcopal 3, Live Oak 2
Singles
Laura Gboloo, Episcopal def. Nicole Marchard, Live Oak 6-1, 6-4
Ivy Terrell, Live Oak def. Maeve McCracken, Episcopal 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
Halle Roman-Anna Katherine Whaley, Episcopal def. Brooke Daniel-Callie Rogers, Live Oak 6-1, 6-2
Eden Guirard-Elaine Gboloo, Episcopal def. Ansley Davis-Molly Fann, Live Oak 7-5, 6-1
Faith Hughes-Alyssa Bueche, Live Oak def. Sophia Graves-Helen Burgess, Episcopal 6-3, 6-2
Boys tennis
BR High vs. Ascension Catholic-East Iberville
Singles
Gabriel Young, Baton Rouge High def. Matthew Truxillo 6-0, 6-0
Isaac Magee, Baton Rouge High def. Justin Coupel 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
Michael McKee-Daytin Thomas, B aton Rouge High def. Cody Jacobs-Bennet Vega 6-0, 6-0
Eli Davis-Joseph Li def. Trey Millet-Sam Melancon 6-1, 6-0
Episcopal 1, Live Oak 0
Doubles
Jack Sulzer-Thomas Hansbrough, Episcopal def. Thomas Buchmann-Colburn Crenshaw, Live Oak 6-4, 4-6 10-8
University 3, Episcopal 2
Singles
Nelson Stafford, University def. Edward Staib, Episcopal 6-3, 6-0
Andrew Moore, University def. Luke Cretin, Episcopal 6-3, 6-0
Doubles
Carter Rigby-Ethan James Bruno, Episcopal def. Hunter Schwab-Chris McNamara, University 6-7, 7-5, 6-2
Grant Cretin-James Bruno, Episcopal def. Charlie Mackey-Nate Kahn, University 6-3, 6-2
Carter Crutti-Thomas Teepell, University def. Will McCarthy-Casey Rigby, Episcopal 6-7, 7-2, 6-4, 11-9
Dunham 5, Parkview Baptist 0
Singles
Evan Gleason, Dunham def. Evan Rogers, Parkview Baptist 6-2, 6-1
John Melara def. Austin Gautreau 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
Oren Gleason-Michael Dudley def. Dawson Ducote-Adam Crifasi 6-2, 6-2
Hayden Dudley-Kyle Pastor def. Taylor Brashiar-Jacob Gilbert 6-0, 6-0
David Crump-Lethan Nguyen def. William Harger-Kendal Faul 6-0, 6-0
Woodlawn- BR 4, Zachary 1
Singles
Tyler Fletcher (Zachary) def. Jacob Barnes 6-0;6-1
Cameron Lindsay (Woodlawn) def. Peyton Mannino 6-0;6-0
Doubles
Jakarie Davis- Jared Abshire(Woodlawn-BR) win by forfeit
Cody Stevenson- Mason Watson (Woodlawn-BR) win by forfeit
Chase Gautheir- Jamarion Johnson (Woodlawn-BR) win by forfeit
Boys golf
At Santa Maria
Par 36
Team scores: 1. University 157. 2. Episcopal 180
Medalists: 1. Boyd Owens, Episcopal, 33. 2. Joe Patterson, Episcopal, 36. 3. Walter Anderson, University, 37
At LSU
Par 36
Team scores: 1. Dunham 168
Medalists: 1. Ryan Dupree, Dunham, 38. 2. Gabe Gallego, Dunham, 41. 3. Cade Prejean, Brusly 43.
Girls golf
The Lakes at Pelican Point
Par 36
Team scores:1. SJA 115, 2. Dunham 121
Medalists: 1. Cindy Zheng 55 BRHS, 2. Elizabeth Pennington, 56, SJA, T-3. Katie Maronge Dunham 58, T-3 Lionyell Stepthe Lee High 58
Track and field
La. Farm Bureau Insurance Bronco Relays
Girls
Team scores:1. Zachary, 167 2. West Feliciana, 105. 3. St. Amant, 83. 4. Dutchtown, 72. 5. Brusly 62. 6. Episcopal, BR 42. 7. Northeast, 28. 8. Broadmoor, 22.
Track:
100: 1. Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 12.27. 2. Mackenzie Jenkins, Brusly, 12.78. 3. Dyamond Cowen 13.12
200: 1. Araine Linton, Dutchtown, 25.35. 2. Zoa Adams, Zachary, 26.80. 3. Dyamond Cowen, Northeast, 27.64
400: 1. Indya Jackson, Zachary, 58.02. 2. Destiny Mitchell, West Feliciana, 1:01.27. 3. Amariah Pridgen, Dutchtown, 1:06. 17
800: 1. Cirsten Brown, Zachary, 2:32.70. 2. Mathilde Fox-Smith, West Feliciana, 2:34.12 3. Simone Mixon, Dutchtown, 2:34.91
1,600: Adele Broussard, Episcopal-BR, 5:24.43. 2. Kelly Goff, West Feliciana, 5:40.40. 3. Ashlyn Davis, Zachary, 5:56. 22.
3,200: 1. Grace Spriggs, Dutchtown, 12:46.13. 2. Ashlyn Davis, Zachary, 13:05.83. 3. Madeline Dansky, Episcopal-BR, 13:54.91.
100 hurdles: 1. Regan West, St. Amant, 15.98. 2. Sadie Bourgeois, St. Amant, 17.71. 3. Lanay Mealey, Zachary, 18.38
300 hurdles: 1. Regan West, St. Amant, 47.90. 2. Megan Williams, Brusly, 48.97. 3. Destiny Rucker, Broadmoor, 50.77.
4x100 relay: 1. Zachary, 49.33. 2. Brusly, 53.01. 3. West Feliciana, 53.20
4x200 relay: 1. Zachary, 1:42. 58. 2: Brusly, 1:42.62. 3. Dutchtown 1:45.93
4x400 relay: 1. Zachary, 4:19.64. 2. Episcopal, BR, 4:24.44. 3. West Feliciana, 4:41.47
4x800 relay: 1. West Feliciana, 10:30.78. 2. Episcopal, BR, 10:41.50. 3. Zachary, 10:49.78
Field
Shot Put: 1. Micah Taylor, Zachary, 37-10. 2. A’Neseya Dunn, Zachary, 33-3.5. 3. Terri Marshall, Broadmoor, 32-8.
Discus: 1. Micah Taylor, Zachary, 101-11. 2. Brooke Stewart, St. Amant, 91-1.5. 3. A’Neseya Dunn, Zachary, 74-11.5.
Javelin: 1. Stephanie Tynes, Zachary, 94-8. 2. A’Neseya Dunn, Zachary, 94-05. 3. Trelencia Johnson, West Feliciana, 80-3
High Jump: 1. Destiny Mitchell, West Feliciana, 4-8. 2. Adriana Hodges, West Feliciana, 4-6. 3. Kali Howard, Zachary, 4-4
Pole vault: 1. Jordan Brown, Dutchtown, 12-0. 2. 2. Hannah Pedigo, Brusly, 11-0. 3. Sarah Braud, St. Amant. 10-6
Long jump: 1. Destiny Mitchell, West Feliciana, 16-7½ 2. Taylor Simmons, St. Amant, 15-6. 3. Adrianna Brown, Zachary, 14-5.
Triple jump: 1. Myla Edwards, Brusly, 34-5. 2. Taylor Simmons, St. Amant, 33-10½. 3. Daelyn Weaver, West Feliciana, 32-5.
Boys
Team Scores: 1. Zachary, 139. 2. St. Amant, 109.5. 3. Broadmoor, 107. 4. Episcopal, 96.25, 5. Dutchtown, 63.25. 6. West Feliciana 51.75. 7. Northeast 14. 8. Brusly 5.25
Track
100: 1. Kam Jackson, West Feliciana, 10.81. 2. Sean Burrell, Zachary, 10.81. 3. Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 11.20.
200: 1. Sean Burrell, Zachary, 21.92. 2. Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 23.22. 3. Tyler Stevens, Broadmoor, 23.44.
400: 1. Sean Burrell, Zachary, 48.15. 2. Trevor Babcock, Episcopal, 49.64. 3. Kam Jackson, West Feliciana, 49.68.
800: 1. Todd McInnis, Episcopal, 2:04.01. 2. Austin Broussard, Episcopal, 2:05.10. 3. Colin Ducote, Dutchtown, 2:05.55.
1,600: 1. David Whitehurst, Episcopal, 4:39.58. 2. James Christian, Episcopal, 4:40.58. 3. Aiden Clouatre, 4:52.37.
110 hurdles: 1. L’Jean McKneely, Zachary, 15.12. 2. Jordan Thompson, Broadmoor, 15.24. 3. Braddock Lord, Dutchtown, 16.65.
300 hurdles: 1. Jordan Thompson, Broadmoor, 40.23. 2. L’Jean McKneely, Zachary, 41.05. 3. Jachius Spears, Broadmoor, 41.51.
4x100 relay: 1. Zachary, 42.44. 2. West Feliciana, 43.35. 3. Broadmoor, 44.59.
4x200 relay: 1. Zachary, 1:29.75. 2. Broadmoor, 1:30.49. 3. Dutchtown, 1:30.93.
4x400 relay: 1. Zachary, 3:31.48. 2. Broadmoor, 3:33.12. 3. Episcopal, 3:47.79.
4x800 relay: 1. Episcopal, 9:03.03. 2. Zachary, 9:12.13. 3. St. Amant, 9:40.13.
Field
Shot put: 1. Yasseem Jackson, Broadmoor, 46-6. 2. Beau Gremillon, St. Amant, 45-9½. 3. Kolby Matthews, Zachary, 44-9.
Discus: 1. Noah Hebert, St. Amant, 134-7. 2. Trent Hughes, Dutchtown, 134-4. 3. Dustin Boudlache, 128-9¾.
Javelin: 1. Darren Taylor, Northeast, 149-10. 2. Collin Parent, St. Amant, 138-7. 3. Haven Bruce, St. Amant, 132-3.
High jump: 1. Chris Hilton, Zachary, 6-10. 2. Chaun Moore, Zachary, 6-2. 3. W’Juantarius Rodrigue, St. Amant, 5-10.
Pole vault: 1. Logan Stevens, St. Amant, 13-9. 2. Greyson Yorek, Episcopal, 12-0. 3. Aiden Holland, West Feliciana, 12-0.
Long Jump: 1. Kenson Tate, Zachary, 21-10½. 2. Donald Jones, Broadmoor, 21-8. 3. Jace Cazabat, West Feliciana, 20-5.
Triple Jump: 1. Donald Jones, Broadmoor, 44-10. 2. W’Juantarius Rodrigue, St. Amant, 41-9. 3. Kendall Cleveland, Zachary, 41-9