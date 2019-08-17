Girls basketball standout Regena Jackson helps headline the six-member 2019 induction class for the Denham Springs Athletic Hall of Fame.
Jackson, a two-time Class 5A all-state player, went on to earn NAIA All-America honors three times at Mississippi-based Belhaven College. The induction is set for Sept. 19 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. Tickets can be purchased at the DSHS main office.
Jamie Chustz-Felder, a key member of the DSHS’ 1996 team that won the Class 5A title, is the other girls basketball inductee. Chustz-Felder also earned 5A all-state honors.
Football standout Michael Boone earned Class 5A all-state honors for the Yellow Jackets and was an all-district selection at three positions. The late Raymond Harris was a Class B all-state basketball selection who helped the Yellow Jackets win LHSAA titles in 1948 and 1950.
Two-time Class 5A all-state baseball player Van Foster III also was a two-time team captain who went on to play at Southeastern Louisiana. Robert Graves, a supporter of the DSHS athletic program for 38 years, completes the induction class. Graves attended 401 straight football games as a statistician for the Yellow Jackets.
Swimming legend dies
Al Robelot Sr., who won LHSAA championships as a swim coach at Tara High and produced some of the area’s top swimmers, died Thursday.
A New Orleans native, Robelot earned All-America honors as a lineman at Tulane in 1952. He went on to coach football and swimming for nearly 60 years.
In addition to coaching at Tara, Robelot developed All-America swimmers while coaching at the AC Lewis YMCA, including future LSU star and head coach Rick Meador of Tara and Catholic’s Brian Zielinski, a standout at Florida.
“He was a swim coaching legend. Back in the 70's when he coached at Tara, and before the LHSAA expanded to 16 places, he won state with 6 swimmers,” former Baton Rouge High and current St. Joseph’s Academy coach George Newport said in an email.
About the R
Ruston High is set to begin phasing out its traditional block-letter R logo, as the result of a dispute with New Jersey-based Rutgers University. Rutgers says it owns the right to the logo and asked Ruston to phase it out of the school’s apparel and other items.
Lincoln schools supervisor of secondary education Ricky Durrett, a former Ruston principal and LHSAA executive committee member, said a new logo will soon be developed for the school.
Scrimmages this week
Local/area football teams are set to scrimmage this week — a week ahead of season-opening jamborees.
A total of 13 scrimmages are set for Thursday. The most notable include Parkview Baptist at Zachary at 6 p.m., Scotlandville at Woodlawn at 5, St. Charles Catholic at University at 6, and Catholic at Denham Springs, also 6.
Football scrimmages
Thursday
Dutchtown at Istrouma, 5 p.m.
Scotlandville at Woodlawn, 5 p.m.
St. Amant at Live Oak, 5:30 p.m.
St. Helena at Capitol, 5:30 p.m.
Livonia, Broadmoor at McKinley, 6 p.m.
Loranger at Port Allen, 6 p.m.
Baker at Donaldsonville, 6 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Catholic at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
St. Charles Catholic at University, 6 p.m.
Slaughter Community Charter at East Feliciana, 6 p.m.
West Feliciana at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
Slidell at Walker, 6:15 p.m.
East Ascension at Central, 7 p.m.