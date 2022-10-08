There was no guarantee of success at Saturday’s Capital City Swim League meet. But when it happened, Zachary and Dutchtown were more than willing to embrace it.
“It was such a great day today,” Zachary coach Julie Peveto said. “Swimming fast is always fun. And we were all themed up for a couple of reasons. We had pink accessories on because as a team we’re raising money for breast cancer awareness.
“It also was our tropical beach theme week. So, it was a hyped up day to begin with and when we started swimming well, it all just came together.”
The Broncos won the girls team title with 301 points and also placed second to Dutchtown in the boys division with 363 points. Riverside Academy placed second in the girls division with 292 points. The girls win comes two weeks after the ZHS boys won a CCSL meet.
Double winners Matthew O’Konski and Everett Board helped the Griffins tally 383 points during the nine-team meet held at the Crawfish Aquatics pool.
“I’ll be honest with you, our last meet that was maybe two weeks was not a good one … all our boys added time,” Dutchtown coach Jared Schexnaydre said. “It was homecoming and there was a lot going on. This meet was just the opposite. There were lots of time drops. They were focused.
“The all did a good job improving their skills and techniques since that meet. And when they had to, they sprinted their tails off today.”
O’Konski (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Board (50 free, 100 breaststoke) set the tone for Dutchtown. By contrast, Zachary had no individual winners but did win the girls 400 freestyle relay and boys 200 freestyle relay.
“We dropped time. I also was pleased with how they raced,” Zachary’s Peveto said. “Whether it was for second place or fourth place or eighth, they pushed themselves to go after a higher place finish.”
Episcopal had two of the three double winners in the girls division in Grace Cieleiski and Rylee Simoneaux. Dutchtown’s Stella Carmoche was the other double winner.
Also of note — Saturday's Catholic Invitational girls cross country champion Lucy Cramer made a quick trip to the pool and won the 100 butterfly for Episcopal.