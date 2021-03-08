1, Where it started: Scotlandville was an unknown Class 5A commodity in 2010. The Hornets made their first LHSAA tourney appearance in Lafayette that year and return Tuesday for their 12th in a row as the No. 1 seed in Division I. Scotlandville has seven LHSAA titles over that span.
2, How it’s going: Class 1A White Castle and The Dunham School of Division III look to pad their LHSAA resumes. WCHS makes its 23rd tourney appearance and seeks its first title since 2017. Dunham has won Division III crowns two of the last three years and also had one runner-up finish.
3, Parting shots: Dunham’s Carlos Stewart and Emareyon McDonald of Scotland are two of Louisiana’s most dynamic guards in the class of 2021 … Stewart has signed with Santa Clara, while McDonald is set to announce his college choice after the season.