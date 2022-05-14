Brad Bass and Justin Morgan know how to adjust when the weather provides an unexpected curveball. This one may be a bonus for Baton Rouge area baseball fans.
Now, Catholic High of Division I and Division II University are set to play their title games Sunday at the LHSAA select baseball tournament, thanks to severe weather that forced a two-day delay in the tournament.
“We look at it this way … we are blessed to get an extra day with a team that has great chemistry and is a lot of fun to be around,” Bass said. “We are excited to play (Sunday).”
The top-seeded Bears (30-7) take on No. 3 John Curtis (22-11) at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at SLU’s Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. At 6 p.m., eighth-seeded University (21-13) takes on No. 3 Vandebilt Catholic (31-7) to decide the Division II title.
Friday's rain storms flipped the tourney script for both teams. U-High and Vandebilt traveled to Hammond on Friday looking to play their title game, but the storms postponed it. Tourney organizers also opted to push Catholic’s Division I final from Saturday to Sunday.
“You know, that’s baseball and you just go with it,” Morgan said. “We’ve lost nothing. … We just play our game two days later."
Catholic and Curtis last met in the 2017 Division I final won by Curtis 5-0. U-High is in the Division II final for the first time since 2019. UHS lost to St. Charles Catholic 7-4 that year.