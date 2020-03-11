The Brusly High basketball team got quite a send off Wednesday morning. There were sirens, flashing lights and cheering middle school students who lined the river road across from the Mississippi River levee.
It was a fitting for a team making the school’s first appearance in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament since 1991. Brusly coach Kirby Loupe refers to it as a business trip and adventure all rolled into one.
“I definitely don’t think our guys are satisfied with just being there,” Loupe said. “They have played some of the best competition in the state this year. I feel like they are prepared for the game. But I also want them to take in the experience. It can be a once in a lifetime thing."
The fourth-seeded Panthers (28-5) take on top-seeded Bossier (33-3) in a Class 3A semifinal set for 2:45 p.m. Thursday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
The winner faces second-seeded Wossman in Saturday’s final. Wossman beat defending champion Madison Prep, one of Brusly’s District 7-3A rivals, 48-46 in a Wednesday semifinal.
Loupe’s approach is based on his experience. He coached West Baton Rouge rival Port Allen, a team that will play in the 2A final Friday night, to the LHSAA tourney 2008.
“We know what we are getting into. Bossier is a team with a championship pedigree,” Loupe said. “They won the 4A title last year and they are really good. We’ve had good practices and we came down a day early to give the guys a feel for what the tournament is like.”
The Panthers are led by 5-foot-10 guard Jalen Forest, who averages 13.2 points a game. Two 6-4 players, Nick Penell (12.3 points, 9.4 rebounds) and Davis Stovall (10.7 ppg, 10.9 rebs), are other leaders.
Bossier enters the tourney without two starters, including a 6-8 post player who suffered a season-ending knee injury. Guard Cody Deen leads the Bearkats with a 15.2 scoring average, followed by Tim Key at 13.0.
Loupe says the two teams play similar styles. Penell, also Brusly’s football quarterback, says his senior class is where they wanted to be.
“When we were freshmen, we said our goal was to get here,” Penell said. “People doubted us and are surprised we made it. This year is just different. There was a game against Dunham where we were behind in the final minute. We found a way to win and it started there.”
The objective is simple now, according to Penell, “We gotta finish.”
Select game time set
After punching their tickets to select title games with Tuesday wins, five local teams now know when rhey are playing.
The all-local Division III title between between rivals Episcopal (27-7) and Dunham (21-10) is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Dunham School. Jehovah-Jireh (27-18) hosts Runnels (18-23) for the Division V final at 7 p.m. Friday at Istrouma.
University High (29-6) travels to Lafayette to play St. Thomas More (28-4) in the Division II final also set for 7 p.m. Friday.