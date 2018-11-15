Flipping the format for the LHSAA Swim meet means a morning start for Division I. That won’t lower the expectations.
St. Joseph’s Academy coach Becca Gilbert said her team is ready to embrace the changes and the intense competition that comes with it when the two-day meet begins at with 10 a.m. Friday with preliminary heats at Sulphur’s SPAR Aquatic Center. Prelims for Division II follow at 4 p.m.
“It will be different because we are swimming in the morning, but to be honest with you, we’re good with it,” Gilbert said. “This is one of the youngest teams we’ve had. Ever since I saw what they did at the city meet I’ve been excited about seeing what they do in this meet. The better the competition, the faster you swim and we will get plenty of that.”
The Redstickers have won seven Division I girls titles in a row, including one last season that illustrated what depth can do in a meet where 16 place-finishers score. This SJA team is younger and has fewer qualifiers than a year ago.
New Orleans powers Mount Carmel and Dominican will be among the teams to watch along with top north shore teams Mandeville and Northshore High.
Defending champion Jesuit is a safe bet to repeat as boys champion with Catholic High in line to finish second. Just as important as the team race will be the individual competitions that involve Dutchtown’s Zachary Babin and David Boylan of East Ascension.
“Jesuit has a lot of guys who are seeded first and second, so they are definitely the favorite,” Catholic coach Doug Logsdon said. “There are going to be some great races. I have challenged our guys to get out of their comfort zone and shoot for higher goals. We would love to have four guys score in each event.
“I think you could have Zach Babin and Michael Bonson break the 200 free record (former Catholic star) Colin Bone set. David Boylan set a record in the 200 IM, and he has (Jesuit’s) Davis Edwards in there with him. In the 100 free, you have West Monroe’s Connor Weidermeier, Babin and two others at 47 seconds ... so close.”
Catholic’s Mason Nyboer is the top seed in the 500 freestyle, while SJA’s Kirby Black is seeded No. 1 in the 100 backstroke.