DENHAM SPRINGS — Dylan Sampson and Dajan Watkins turned Thursday night's dress rehearsal at Denham Springs into something of a track meet.
Each had a long touchdown run for Dutchtown, blazing through the sticky August heat to lead a 17-7 win over the Yellow Jackets in the jamboree.
Sampson, who finished fifth in the state 200-meter dash as a freshman, churned out a 63-yard score in the first of two 12-minute halves.
Later, Watkins jetted around the right end for an 80-yard strike.
"That's something we were hoping for from those two guys," Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta said of the big-play ability. "They hadn't really shown it yet in the preseason, so that's really good to see."
Coming off a five-win season, Dutchtown will travel to face Northshore next week to begin Mistretta's third season.
Denham Springs opens with a home game against Hahnville looking to build on last year's strong finish.
Denham Springs trailed 17-0 before quarterback Luke Lunsford, who struggled with his accuracy, scrambled for a 14-yard touchdown with 20 seconds remaining.
Lunsford completed passes of 45 and 31 yards, but still finished just 6 of 20 for 118 yards. The senior was seeing his most significant action since being shut down during the spring and summer with a back issue.
The late score was set up by Dutchtown senior Stephen Winfield's fumble trying to convert a QB sneak from the 1. Hayden Horne scooped the loose ball and returned it 38 yards out of the end zone.
"I don't have anything positive to say about tonight except the final two minutes of the game," Denham Springs coach Bill Conides said. "I'm befuddled. I don't remember us playing that badly collectively before."
Sampson, only a sophomore, finished with 103 yards on 12 carries.
Dutchtown rotated Brayden Fritsche, who played the entire first half, with Logan Scott and Winfield at quarterback.
Mistretta said the coaching staff will talk this weekend to decide a starter.
"I thought they all played well at times," Mistretta said. "That's going to be a tough decision."
Sampson's weaving TD run made it 10-0 to finish Dutchtown's second possession. Cohen Parent provided the first three points on a 42-yard field goal.
On the first offensive play of the second period, Watkins pulled away for the second long score.
Denham Springs had scoring chances early, especially after recovering a muffed punt at the 20 in the opening minutes.
Two penalties covering 23 yards helped kill that threat.
Just before halftime, Lunsford overshot Phillip Earnhart on a fourth-down corner route to the back of the end zone.