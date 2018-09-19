St. John of Plaquemine snapped a 20-game losing streak by winning its season opener. It then beat Merryville to move to 2-0 before a loss to Catholic-High Pointe Coupee last week in its home opener.
The truest measure of a team and a season often comes after adversity strikes.
That's why first-year head coach Eric Holden is eager to see what happens Thursday night. The Eagles (2-1) host Covenant Christian (3-0) at 7 p.m. at Plaquemine High’s Canova Stadium.
Last Friday, St. John lost 41-20 to CHPC in its home opener, and, like CHSPC, Convenant Christian is ranked just outside the Class 1A top 10 by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
“Covenant is a good, hard-nosed team,” Holden said. “They impress you on film with the way they run their offense. They’re a Wing-T team and they do that well.
“I thought we did some good things last week, but we also made some mistakes. We have been working to correct those things at practice as we prepare.”
St. John used a prolific passing game that featured multiple players while outscoring its first two opponents 92-15. Quarterback Adam Blanchard has passed for 636 yards and 10 TDs. The Eagles have three receivers with 100 or more yards receiving.
As he barked out commands during a Wednesday practice, Holden rattled off the numbers of Covenant Christian who stood out on film. For the Eagles, Holden said the approach will be relatively simple.
“The goal is always to control what you can control,” Holden said. “That means coming up with a good game plan and working hard in practice. I feel like we’ve done that.”
Volleyball x 3
Northeast, St. Joseph’s Academy and Woodlawn are all scheduled to host volleyball tournaments starting Friday. The three tournaments conclude with title contests set for 5 p.m. Saturday.
Pool play begins at 4 p.m. Friday at the three school sites. The Northeast Slammin’ Classic features 17 teams. Pool play resumes at 8 a.m. Saturday. St. Joseph’s Red Hot Sticker Classic features 10 teams. Saturday’s pool play starts at 9 a.m.
Twenty teams are scheduled to compete in Woodlawn’s Rumble in the Jungle tournament. Pool play on starts at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Battlefield races Saturday
The seventh annual Sports BR Battlefield Cross Country Festival is set for Saturday at the Port Hudson historic site located in Jackson.
Races begin at 7:45 a.m. The three-mile girls varsity race set for 9:30 a.m., followed by the three-mile boys varsity race at 10:15 a.m. Thirty-four high schools and 31 middle schools are preregistered.
Catholic High has won the boys title the past five years. St. Michael the Archangel claimed the girls crown three years in a row, but was not listed among the teams entered as of Wednesday, according to a news release.
Covenant Christian vs. St. John
7 p.m. at Plaquemine High’s-Canova Stadium
RECORDS: Covenant Christian 3-0; St. John 2-1
LAST WEEK: Covenant Christian beat Hamilton Christian 39-0; St. John lost to Catholic-PC 41-20
PLAYERS TO WATCH: COVENANT CHRISTIAN: RB/DB Anthony Ruffin, LB/RB Channing Holloway, RB/S/PK Austin Champagne; ST. JOHN: QB/P Adam Blanchard, WR Justin Rivet, WR Adam Theriot.
NOTEWORTHY: Houma-based Covenant is ranked just outside the top 10 in the LSWA’s Class 1A poll with 17 points. … St. John’s Blanchard has passed for 10 TDs in three games and averages 34.0 yards per punt. … Covenant Christian won last year's game 41-6.