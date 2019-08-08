We’re … No. 8? And No. 10
That is the storyline MaxPreps has for two local teams included in its list of the most dominant Louisiana high school football programs over the last 10 years.
Catholic High, the Division I select runner-up last fall and the Division I champion in 2017 and 2015, earned the No. 8 ranking on the list. University High, winner of the last two Division II select titles, is listed 10th.
John Curtis tops the list, while Edna Karr comes in at No. 2. Interestingly, those two New Orleans area teams will play each other in a season opener. West Monroe is third, followed by Neville.
The MaxPreps rankings take into account state championships and runner-up finishes. Also factored in are the MaxPreps final state and national rankings over the last decade.
Acadiana High is rated fifth, to lead the southwest Louisiana contingent, while Notre Dame comes in at No. 9.
Catholic got the nod at No. 8 by virtue of being ranked in the MaxPreps’ Louisiana Top 25 eight times, with the highest ranking of No. 4 in 2017. The Bears have not been ranked in the final MaxPreps national Top 50.
The information on U-High includes the Cubs three Division III titles won in 2014, 2017 and 2018. It does not include a runner-up finish to Curtis in 2013. U-High was ranked No. 1 in MaxPreps’ Louisiana 2017 poll and placed third last year. Like Catholic, the Cubs were not included in MaxPreps’ national poll.
SJA hires Newport, Walker
St. Joseph’s Academy has hired long-time Baton Rouge High coach George Newport as its swimming coach. Newport retired from the EBR system in the spring.
He takes over for Becca Gilbert, who coached the Redstickers to seven LHSAA Division I titles in a row. SJA has a streak of eight straight Division I titles and 19 consecutive Capital City Swim League Championships.
Mina Romito Williams takes over as SJA basketball coach. She replaces deLynn Stelly, who is now the girls basketball coach at Mandeville-based Lakeshore. Stelly coached the Redstickers to the first LHSAA tourney berth in school history in March. Williams was an all-state player at Walker High and went on to play at Southern Virginia University.
“George brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise and enthusiasm to the program,” SJA Athletic Director Dorinda Beaumont said. “He understands the Academy’s swimming traditions, program standards and will continue to build on our years of excellence in swimming.
“We were impressed with Mina’s enthusiasm and vision for our basketball program. She comes from a strong basketball background. We are truly blessed to have George and Mina.”
Prep notables
The year of superlatives continues for Capitol and LSU star Seimone Augustus, who became the WNBA’s No. 10 all-time leading scorer Wednesday night in what was her first game back with the Minnesota Lynx since preseason knee surgery. Augustus was inducted into the National High School Sports Hall of Fame in June.
• Woodlawn High’s football locker room has a fresh new look, thanks to the efforts of Panther players and their parents. The parents and players teamed up to clean up the locker room and add a few upgrades.
• Former Catholic High golfer Brayden Seguin signed with Spring Hill College of Mobile, Ala., last week. Seguin won the Division I individual title last fall.
Meanwhile, Catholic High shortstop Jakob Wax committed to the University of Louisiana at Monroe this week.
• Former Southern Lab and Louisiana Tech wide receiver Delwyn Daigre has a decidedly different role this fall. Daigre is the new principal at Glen Oaks High. Robert Signater, who served as interim football coach/athletic director/assistant principal at McKinley last fall, is also back at GOHS as an assistant principal.
Robin Fambrough compiled this report