Girls wrestling remains a nonstarter for the LHSAA executive committee.
A day after hearing a presentation lobbying for a two-year probationary period, the committee took no action on the request.
The committee did finalize appeals of rulings heard in closed session Wednesday and also set the agenda for its January convention on the final day of a two-day meeting held Thursday at the LHSAA office.
Rulings on appeals will be sent to schools involved on Friday, according to LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine.
The appeals explanation was simple, which was a contrast to the girls wrestling request.
Under current LHSAA rules, girls wrestle against boys on the high school level and cannot wrestle girls in out-of-state tournaments.
Both LHSAA president David Federico of Ecole Classique and Bonine said they want to see growth on the club level before girls wrestling gets the green light.
“We feel it’s better if they get this up and running another way,” Federico said. “Build it on the club level and show the interest there. We may find out there are plenty of girls or not enough.”
“I thought the two speakers yesterday (Sally Roberts, CEO of Wrestle Like a Girl, and Haughton wrestler Natalie Davis) were excellent,” Bonine said. “But we are trying to get away from using a probationary period to grow a sport.
“It did not work with competition cheer, and we’re going into the final probation year with bass fishing with 51 schools, still 29 short of the number you need to add a sport.”
Under LHSAA rules, 80 schools are needed to add a sport, and there must be 40 schools to trigger a probationary period. Going into the wrestling season that began this week, the number of girls participating in wrestling has more than doubled with 31 schools involved, close to a possible probation period.
Bonine rejects the argument by coaches that adding girls wrestling is just a division, not another sport.
“It is another sport, and this is where we have to be careful with Title IX,” Bonine said. “Once you add girls wrestling, the girls cannot compete with boys.
“Other states with girls wrestling are running into problems because the best girls still want to compete against boys to prepare for stronger competition. Once girls wrestling is added, that piece goes away.”
The January agenda adopted Thursday includes constitution and bylaw proposals from both the executive committee and member schools following a review by a subcommittee.
A proposal by Mike Boyer from Teurlings Catholic — which cuts the number of nonfaculty coaches for single-sex schools in half — was approved for the agenda, despite a request from Catholic High athletic director Ben DiPalma that it be amended to allow equal numbers for boys/girls sports.
An LHSAA staff proposal to place all schools in divisions, which would combine Classes B-C, did not make the cut.
Class C committee members Jimmy Witherwax of Hackberry and Samuel Andrews of Gibsland-Coleman argued that their schools with enrollments of 99 or less would struggle to keep coaches and compete.