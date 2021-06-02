All that talk about missing sports during the pandemic turned into significant action for the LHSAA this spring once COVID-19 fan restrictions were lifted.
Reports showed that attendance increased over 2019 at multiple events, particularly the LHSAA softball tournament. Spring sports reports were a key part of the first day of the LHSAA’s annual summer meeting Wednesday at the LHSAA office in Baton Rouge.
The softball tournament held in Sulphur attracted 4,500 more fans than it did in 2019, the last time spring events were held pre-pandemic. The two-day meeting concludes at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Baseball and softball in Sulphur, along with the LHSAA's three-day track meet at LSU were all allowed to have 100% capacity once restrictions were lifted.
“I think people did want to go out to games,” LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said. “We used different formats that worked well. You heard Karen (Hoyt, assistant executive director) and Michael (Federico, assistant executive director) talk about playing games in sessions.
"What they found was the vast majority of fans were only interested in one game. The schools all got the money they were owed for ticket sales, so it was good.”
Because all ticket sales for LHSAA events were done online, the data was easy to track. Federico told the executive committee that 91% of fans at the LHSAA baseball tourney did not purchase a ticket for other sessions.
Bonine said that dividing games into sessions works better from a cleanliness and management standpoint and that tournament sessions are likely to become the norm in the future — along with online ticket purchases.
Federico also told the committee that less than 60 people wanted to pay cash for tickets.
“I think online tickets helped save us,” Bonine said. “Getting rid of paper tickets is the next step for us and our schools.”
Four appeals
The executive committee heard appeals of sanctions from four schools in closed session — Ursuline Academy, Cristo Rey, Lake Charles College Prep and River Oaks.
Bonine said the committee upheld one of those and will send three back to his desk for additional review. The LHSAA does not disclose the nature of the appeals nor their outcome based on its status as a private entity.
Meeting notes
The LHSCA’s Coaches Convention will return to the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge on July 19-20. LHSCA director Eric Held said the list of speakers will be finalized within the next two weeks.
• All volleyball rules clinics for coaches and officials will be done online again this, Hoyt said.